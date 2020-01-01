Chil
This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café helado,...
Rosal 386, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean wine is having a moment, with vintners discovering the myriad terroirs in the country spanning over 10 latitudes from the Pacific to the Andes--with over two dozen grape varietals. Many of the most avant-garde projects are small producers...
Parque Metropolitano de Calle - Dominica, Recoleta, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
Fernando Márquez de La Plata 0192, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Pablo Neruda was an eccentric romantic, writing love poems that infallibly give goosebumps and lend a new meaning to passion. In 1951, Neruda bought La Chascona in the Bellavista neighborhood for his lover, Matilde Urrutia. Today, the house (in...
The Juan Fernandez Archipelago's largest and only inhabited island, Isla Robinson Crusoe, started out as a pirates' refuge, known most famously for Alexander Selkirk, a Scottish seaman who spent four years marooned there in the 18th century, which...
352 - Templeman, Valparaíso, Valparaiso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Pasta e Vino is often credited with starting Valparaíso's gastronomic revival nearly a decade ago. It started as a tiny restaurant with a group of tables off a colorful "pasaje," or side street in the port. Word spread, it took months to get a...
Cerro Alegre, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
One of the delights of Valparaíso is exploring the colorful hillsides that ramble down towards the sea. Take the century-old funicular elevators Ascensor Concepción (Turri) or El Peral near the main plaza, constructed between 1883 and 1911. Once...
Concón, Valparaiso Region, Chile
One of the most beloved traditions on the central Chilean coast is to stop for empanadas in the coastal village of Concón. Along the main drag, small mom-and-pop restaurants make crunchy, fried empanadas with a variety of fillings, notably the...
Av. Borgoño 21303, Concón, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
When the inland summer heat gets to you, take a day trip and head west to the mighty Pacific, only an hour and a half away. North of the crowded resort area of Viña del Mar is Concon. Once a tiny village, Concon lines the azure Pacific like the...
