Chicago O'Hare with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Rosemont boasts a serious slew of shopping, dining, and recreation options. While lots of its establishments are chains, it's possible to find more personal experiences here. On the other hand, sometimes it's good to go large. Just come hungry: It's a big-appetite kind of town.
2001 N Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195, USA
When modern life gets the best of you, go back to the period of jousting tournaments, knights, and royal courts at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament. During the elaborate show, you’ll witness heroic battles, impressive horsemanship, and stately...
9501 W Devon Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
It's not often that you find a combo that is an Italian restaurant AND a night club all in one. Cafe Zalute & Retro Bar does a fine job of meeting these requirements in true style. Select from any of their mouth-watering dishes featuring...
6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
A bargain-hunter’s paradise, Wolff’s rewards vigilant (and diligent) shoppers with deals on art, antiques, clothing, collectibles, and odds and ends of every description. For the best finds, get there as early as possible and head for the vendors...
5400 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
With 4,400 seats, this theatre is the venue for big-name acts in the Chicago area: everyone from Justin Bieber to Barry Manilow performs here. If you’re visiting during the winter holiday season, make your spirits bright by taking in a show by the...
1494 Miner St, Des Plaines, IL 60016, USA
A jukebox, a dartboard, a shuffleboard table, and a dozen beers on tap, plus weekly trivia and beer pong tournaments. What else do you need in a small, friendly neighborhood bar? Keep an eye on the tavern’s Facebook page to get fair warning of fun...
10000 Bessie Coleman Dr, Chicago, IL 60666, USA
Chicago hot dogs are piled high with onions, tomatoes, peppers, and pickles and look like they’ve been dragged through a garden. Several places around town do a great Chicago dog, including the Wiener Circle in Lincoln Park, the notorious late...
5505 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
With two bars, 20 bowling lanes, and three pool tables, it’s not hard to stay busy in this mega-alley. Afternoon is family time; starting at 6 p.m., the 21-plus crowd takes over, sipping cutesy cocktails such as the “strawberry pop rocktini,”...
10233 W Higgins Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA
As its name suggests, this culinary tribute to Chicago’s favorite sports broadcaster is a cross between a classic steakhouse and a homey Italian eatery. For an old-Chicago experience, try the chicken vesuvio; served with potatoes and peas in a...
5500 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
If it’s a rollicking brew-ha-ha you’re after, you’ll find it at this German-style beer hall. In this fourth U.S. location of a German franchise, diners nosh on bratwurst, pretzels, dumplings, schnitzel, and other Teutonic specialties while...
5437 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
One of the oldest comedy clubs in the country, the Zanies chain has nourished the careers of comics from Jerry Seinfeld to Jay Leno. It’s exciting to think that the no-name funny-man (or funny-woman) you spot here might be the next to make it big....
27 Jennie Finch Way, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA
There’s nothing like half an hour in a batting cage to work out the stress of whatever’s on your mind. Need a little help with that swing? Private hitting lessons are available. Rather watch someone else take a few swings? Take in a Chicago...
1591 Lee St, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA
Mai tais, zombies, pina coladas, rum runners, and many other fruity but potent libations are on the menu at this tropical getaway. Soak up the booze with some taro chips, or just sit back and watch the twice-weekly Echoes of Polynesia show, which...
9501 W Devon Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
It’s all but illegal to visit the Chicago area without eating at least one slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza, and Gino’s has mastered the form. Be warned that the made-to-order pie takes about 30 to 45 minutes to arrive after ordering.
6300 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714, USA
I know, you're asking yourself, 'When did they put a reflecting pool in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa?' Weird question, with an even weirder answer. This tilted structure is located in Niles, IL and is a recreational park for employees of the...
