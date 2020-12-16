Chicago O'Hare for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Rosemont boasts a serious slew of shopping, dining, and recreation options. While lots of its establishments are chains, it's possible to find more personal experiences here. On the other hand, sometimes it's good to go large. Just come hungry: It's a big-appetite kind of town.
536 N Harlem Ave, River Forest, IL 60305, USA
Schiller Woods offers a bounty of outdoor recreational activities. The 284-acre nature preserve features a large pond filled with bass, catfish, and carp. Fish from the open shore or take the kids to watch ducks paddle by. Aspiring aviators will...
2800 Oakton St, Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA
There’s nothing like ice-skating to get you in the holiday spirit. If you prefer to avoid the elements, head to the award-winning Oakton Ice Arena, which offers year-round indoor public skating. The regulation-size arena has served as a training...
2001 N Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195, USA
When modern life gets the best of you, go back to the period of jousting tournaments, knights, and royal courts at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament. During the elaborate show, you’ll witness heroic battles, impressive horsemanship, and stately...
6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
With 18,500 seats, the Allstate Arena is large enough to host the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Disney on Ice, even a monster truck rally—as well as just about any other big, glitzy spectacle that comes to town. The concession stands...
5701 Howard St, Niles, IL 60714, USA
You are never too old for America's pastime—baseball! At the Chicagoland Baseball Academy, bring your cleats, glove, bat, and helmet, and sign up for some seriously professional coaching. Catering to all ages, from tiny kids to those of us who've...
5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Used to be that doing serious outlet shopping required driving to Gurnee, Aurora, or Huntley. As of August 2013, Rosemont has its own outlet mall, and a classy one at that, with hundreds of high-end retailers from Aéropostale to Van Heusen. There’...
5505 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
With two bars, 20 bowling lanes, and three pool tables, it’s not hard to stay busy in this mega-alley. Afternoon is family time; starting at 6 p.m., the 21-plus crowd takes over, sipping cutesy cocktails such as the “strawberry pop rocktini,”...
8541 Ferris Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053, USA
Rosemont has some fantastic restaurants, but they tend to be of the 'big and glitzy' variety. If you’re willing to drive about eight miles to the suburb of Morton Grove, you’ll find what serious pizza scholars call the best pie in the metropolitan...
10441 E Touhy Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Quick-service-style dining usually means no liquor license, but this small pasta/pizza/salad place is the exception, with an array of simple and affordable wines and beers. The well-stocked gelato case and patio seating make a summer visit...
9463 W Higgins Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA
Whether you slant sweet or savory in the mornings, this homey old-school diner—located in an unassuming strip mall—has the goods: omelets, waffles, blintzes, breakfast sandwiches, and benedicts. The electric train that runs overhead on a track...
Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA
Visiting one of the biggest shopping malls in the country is a unique experience for all and a must for black-belt shoppers out to do retail damage. Got kids in tow? Take a trip to Yu Kids Island where they can let off some steam on the Dr....
9765 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
It can be hard to find an ethnic-food fix in the ‘burbs, but Maharaja steps up with an extensive menu of North and South Indian specialties. The lunchtime buffet makes it easy (and quick) to fill up on tandoori chicken, palak paneer, chana masala,...
6032 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634, USA
Don’t let the Chicago street address fool you; this neighborhood coffee shop lies just a few miles from Rosemont’s borders. Friendly service, free wi-fi, and locally sourced pastries make it easy to hang out here for longer than you meant to. Try...
1015 Howard Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA
A walking path, golf course, fishing pier, paddleboat rentals, and volleyball courts ensure that everyone gets to experience nature in their favorite way at this 76-acre park. In the summertime, listen to one of the frequent live concerts while...
