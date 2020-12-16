Chicago O'Hare for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Rosemont boasts a serious slew of shopping, dining, and recreation options. While lots of its establishments are chains, it's possible to find more personal experiences here. On the other hand, sometimes it's good to go large. Just come hungry: It's a big-appetite kind of town.
3111 River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171, USA
Both children and adults will find plenty to play with at Brunswick Zone. The entertainment emporium in River Grove boasts 48 bowling lanes, six pool tables, and video games. While kids stock up on treats at the snack bar, adults can take a break...
8349 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge, IL 60706, USA
The Blossom Cafe serves all-American comfort food, including breakfast any time of day, seven days a week. You don’t have to wait until the weekend to indulge in strawberry-Nutella French toast, red velvet pancakes, an omelet with applewood-smoked...
2800 Oakton St, Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA
There’s nothing like ice-skating to get you in the holiday spirit. If you prefer to avoid the elements, head to the award-winning Oakton Ice Arena, which offers year-round indoor public skating. The regulation-size arena has served as a training...
3 S Prospect Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA
If you are in need of a "professional unwinding," then the Body Repair Shop is waiting to help. With an array of services ranging from massages to trigger-point therapy to aromatherapy and guided meditation, everything you need to get re-centered...
6032 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634, USA
Don’t let the Chicago street address fool you; this neighborhood coffee shop lies just a few miles from Rosemont’s borders. Friendly service, free wi-fi, and locally sourced pastries make it easy to hang out here for longer than you meant to. Try...
10290 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Every town needs a good, reliable sports bar, and Shoeless Joe’s fits the bill. This is a cheeseburger-and-craft-beer kind of joint, with dozens of televisions to make sure you don’t miss the latest White Sox or Blackhawks score. Pool tables and a...
3000 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018, USA
More than 1,000 slot machines and almost 50 game tables give casino visitors a taste of Vegas. Regulars say the table limits are steep, but there are plenty of dollar slots for the nights you’re not feeling like a high roller. Tip: The casino...
353 N River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016, USA
This 40-acre golf practice facility boasts more than six dozen heated hitting stations, making it possible to practice your swing even in the depths of a Chicago-area winter. Rather get an actual game in? There’s a nine-hole course on site for...
9701 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
The movie-going experience goes upscale at this enormous cineplex. Reserved seats, about a dozen screens, free popcorn refills, free parking, and a VIP area with a full bar turn even the silliest summer flick into a date-night-worthy event—...
10225 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Though it’s located inside the Rosemont Health and Fitness club, you don’t have to be a gym member to visit this small, friendly spa. The citrus-sugar body scrub will leave you feeling smooth and sweet, while the airbrush spray tanning treatment...
10275 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Rosemont’s dining scene is a hotbed of steakhouses. This upscale restaurant features the same old-school ambiance as those meat-centric eateries, but lightens things up (if only a bit) with fare from the sea, including a delicious...
10441 E Touhy Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Quick-service-style dining usually means no liquor license, but this small pasta/pizza/salad place is the exception, with an array of simple and affordable wines and beers. The well-stocked gelato case and patio seating make a summer visit...
6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
A bargain-hunter’s paradise, Wolff’s rewards vigilant (and diligent) shoppers with deals on art, antiques, clothing, collectibles, and odds and ends of every description. For the best finds, get there as early as possible and head for the vendors...
1071 South Wolf Road, Hangar 10 / Bay 4, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Sure, you've seen downtown Chicago from 20,000 feet as you swoop down to O'Hare. But what if you could get up close and personal with the Chicago skyline in a different way? Based out of Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Chicago Helicopter...
