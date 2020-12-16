Chicago North Shore with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Located in the northern suburbs of Chicago, the Village of Wheeling is a snapshot of small town life at its finest. With a selection of restaurants and activities to please all, this 40,000 person community has a motto that captures its essence perfectly: 'A Community of Choice.'
Save Place
582 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
'Come as guests, stay as family.' That's the motto at The Old Munich Inn bar, which has existed in Wheeling since 1978. This place is the real deal, and I'm not exaggerating. You will enter and know what I mean in an instant. Not much has changed...
Save Place
25143 N Gilmer Rd, Mundelein, IL 60060, USA
Open year round, the Orion Riding Academy is a truly unique experience for anyone interesting in becoming more comfortable riding horses. There is a plethora of knowledge to be gained from the staff at the academy. Sign up for a lesson and you...
Save Place
9930 Capitol Dr, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Located in Wheeling, IL, the Korean Cultural Center is a non-profit organization devoted to teaching the community about Korean history and culture. With a focus on the the arts, history, and education, all are welcome to come and learn more about...
Save Place
Wheeling, IL, USA
It's a bird. It's a plane. It's Superdawg! Started way back in '48, this humble hotdog stand was started so that the owner could work his way through school. With the original location being on Devon and Milwaukee, after many years the owners,...
Save Place
100 Community Blvd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
This 5,000 square foot fitness facility has everything you need to stay in shape while spending time in Wheeling. With an array of classes to choose from, and state-of-the-art equipment that includes on board iPods and televisions mounted for your...
Save Place
393 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Independently owned and operated, Bob Chinn's has been serving up incredible seafood and steaks for over 25 years. Featuring the freshest of seafood, flown in from places as far off as Alaska, Hawaii, and New Zealand, you will find yourself in a...
Save Place
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
What started as a hobby by Fred Koehler and his wife back in 1975, has turned into something that we all now reap the benefits of. Lynfred Winery was founded in 1979 in Illinois, of all places. Urged by some to take his talents to California, Fred...
Save Place
Originally built in 1927, Chevy Chase Country Club can be your go-to spot for a myriad of engagements. As you would guess, there are 18 wonderful holes of golf that await you upon a course that was renovated in 2003. But what's more, this facility...
Save Place
Northbrook, IL 60062, USA
Located in the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, Potawatomi Woods is but one of the many places where you can bring friends and family for a day at the park. This little pavilion is the perfect spot for a jovial gathering on a sunny...
Save Place
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Established in 1963, Sale Barn Square Antiques is touted as the largest and oldest antique boutique in the greater Chicago area. Their services range from appraising and buying select items, to jewelry valuation, and they can even help with your...
Save Place
831 W Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Everybody should be so lucky as to have a Granny like this one. With a menu so big you have to settle in with it like a good book, there is something for everyone at the Original Granny's Waffle and Pancake House. The difference with this Granny...
Save Place
700 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
The Ram is a family owned and operated 'deluxe tavern' that was started back in '71. Since then, it has grown into a friendly, bustling restaurant that features its very own Big Horn Beers on tap. With a menu befitting a top-tier brewery, there is...
Save Place
1454 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025, USA
Featuring gourmet foods and catering, Foodstuffs is your one-stop shop for all things tasty, fancy and fresh. Upon entering one of the four suburban Chicago locations, you will immediately notice the European vibe and ambiance. You will be...
Save Place
781 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Originally founded in Dallas back in 2005, Twin Peaks has steadily made its way across the U.S. If you are looking for comfort food, ice-cold beer, and all the sports you can handle, all under one roof, then Twin Peaks is the place for you. The...
Save Place
600 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Esther and Wally Moy invite you to dine at their family-owned restaurant located in Wheeling. They specialize in Cantonese and Szchewan cuisine, and ingredients are sourced locally and selected daily to ensure that you get the freshest dishes in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25