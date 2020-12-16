Chicago North Shore for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Located in the northern suburbs of Chicago, the Village of Wheeling is a snapshot of small town life at its finest. With a selection of restaurants and activities to please all, this 40,000 person community has a motto that captures its essence perfectly: 'A Community of Choice.'
Maybe you're looking for something to warm you up on a cold day, or maybe you simply want some comfort food with a difference. Either way, if you’re tired of your typical soups and casseroles, head to Wooil Restaurant. Yukgae jang, a spicy beef...
583 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Whether visiting for business or pleasure, for a romantic night out or a festive group gathering, Cooper's Hawk has you covered. Located just in front of the Westin Hotel on Milwaukee Avenue, this winery/restaurant destination has something for...
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
"Look for the old water pump," is what I was told. What does that even mean? As I came upon Miscellania Antiques, I finally understood. Tucked away in what looks like an old school house (with an old water pump in front, of course) is an antique...
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
The oldest school in Illinois was founded in 1835 in what is now Wheeling. And while the building no longer resides in its original location, you can still venture a journey to the landmark at its former spot at 971 N. Milwaukee Avenue. The market...
412 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Wine, cocktails, steak, seafood, atmosphere, jazz, and an enormous patio surrounded by flames—I give you Pete Miller's in Wheeling, Illinois. With a menu to satisfy a diverse selection of palettes from carnivores to vegetarians, and with ambiance...
Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Friendship Park is really as lovely a place as the name implies. Residing in the center of Wheeling, it's a great place to just sit and relax for a bit. The sound of the water is soothing, there are sitting benches along the sides, and the...
231 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
This store rocks. The Gems of Nature is not merely a jewelry shop, but also your destination for rocks, gems, aromatherapy, oils, loose leaf tea, carvings, collectibles, and even lectures on spirituality. Basically, if Harry Potter were in town...
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
This has got to be one of the coziest breakfast places you will find outside the city of Chicago. Located in Wheeling, the Rise and Dine Pancake Cafe makes you feel like you just woke up for breakfast in your own home. With down home decor, a...
621 W Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
The entire Forest Preserve District encompasses 68,000 acres, and includes about 11 percent of Cook County, so there is literally a lot of ground to cover. Your best guide to navigating the preserve will be the maps located on their website listed...
321 E Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
While the picture above seems to show art on the walls, the actual art resides in the pastry cases that fill Lana's Dazzling Desserts. Think of this place as a mini museum, where if you purchase the art, you can eat the art. Known for her...
Boasting three locations in the Chicagoland area, Tuscany is the perfect romantic spot for an evening out on the town. Featuring made-to-order dishes that taste like they are right from the garden, you will definitely be sending your compliments...
