Chicago North Shore for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Located in the northern suburbs of Chicago, the Village of Wheeling is a snapshot of small town life at its finest. With a selection of restaurants and activities to please all, this 40,000 person community has a motto that captures its essence perfectly: 'A Community of Choice.'
723 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Spears Bourbon, Burgers, and Beer stays true to its name. The recently opened Wheeling restaurant offers a variety of options to complete this trifecta. Order the grass-fed Spears burger, covered with bone marrow, cheddar, and crispy onions on a...
1071 South Wolf Road, Hangar 10 / Bay 4, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Sure, you've seen downtown Chicago from 20,000 feet as you swoop down to O'Hare. But what if you could get up close and personal with the Chicago skyline in a different way? Based out of Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Chicago Helicopter...
Wheeling, IL, USA
If you find yourself in Wheeling, Illinois, you might think that there isn't much to do. That is, in fact, totally incorrect. All it takes is a little looking about and you can find a plethora of fun little places and activities that will be more...
100 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091, USA
Suburban Chicago isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think of major religious centers. But Wilmette, a small town located less than 10 miles north of the Windy City, is home to the only Bahá’í House of Worship in North America....
7705 N Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Pick up your morning coffee at one of the many local coffee shops, and walk to Rogers Beach (known by locals as Lighthouse Beach). The sunrise over Lake Michigan is stunning! Locals fish off the lighthouse pier in the early morning semi-darkness....
831 W Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Everybody should be so lucky as to have a Granny like this one. With a menu so big you have to settle in with it like a good book, there is something for everyone at the Original Granny's Waffle and Pancake House. The difference with this Granny...
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Deerfield, IL 60015, USA
If you're in the mood for a perfectly grilled steak, or perhaps some incredibly fresh seafood, Jimmy's Charhouse is your place to sit back, relax, and enjoy a fantastic meal in elegant surroundings. Start off your meal with a hand-crafted...
260 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Bagels, lox, cream cheese—this place has it all. If you are in the mood for an epic breakfast, or simply a midday nibble, Chicago Bagel is ready and waiting to serve up your noshing needs. Take a seat inside, or grab a patio table in the sun,...
583 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Whether visiting for business or pleasure, for a romantic night out or a festive group gathering, Cooper's Hawk has you covered. Located just in front of the Westin Hotel on Milwaukee Avenue, this winery/restaurant destination has something for...
263 E Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Fresh Farms market is your destination for all things food. Boasting an impressive selection of fresh produce, and anything else you may need for that perfect meal, everything you need is under one roof at Fresh Farms. At first glance, it may...
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Established in 1963, Sale Barn Square Antiques is touted as the largest and oldest antique boutique in the greater Chicago area. Their services range from appraising and buying select items, to jewelry valuation, and they can even help with your...
