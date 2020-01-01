Chicago
Collected by Carolyn Stickney
List View
Map View
Save Place
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
Save Place
875 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Are you ready? Behold because I never thought I'd get a view from the Hancock Tower like this for free. It's in...the women's bathroom. Yes, bathrooms are more than for gossiping and refreshing your lipstick. They are also used to take photos of...
Save Place
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second...
Save Place
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Save Place
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Willis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled...
Save Place
Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is one of my favorite cities in the USA. It's bursting at the seams with fantastic restaurants, hole-in-the-wall pubs and bars, world-class stadiums, art galleries, and everything else you'd expect in an Alpha World City, though it retains...
Save Place
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
Save Place
7705 N Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Pick up your morning coffee at one of the many local coffee shops, and walk to Rogers Beach (known by locals as Lighthouse Beach). The sunrise over Lake Michigan is stunning! Locals fish off the lighthouse pier in the early morning semi-darkness....
Save Place
737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
A visit to Chicago's historic meat-packing district at any time is, in and of itself, a bit of an adventure. The area has certainly seen enough transitions to bring in the hip and happening in recent years. However the best reason to visit,...
Save Place
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Lincoln Park is a wonderful green area nearing Lake Michigan in Chicago. It has a Zoo free to the public as well as green lawns and flower beds. Near the North end is the multiple room conservator. Like the rest if the park it is open free to the...
Save Place
2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
It's enormous, it's full of animals, it's open all year round, and, best of all, it's (gasp!) free. The Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the single greatest things to do in Chicago. Visit the monkeys in their house of hilarity, or swing past the penguin...
Save Place
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
New to the scene on the Southport Avenue corridor in Lakeview is Crosby's Kitchen. For years, this neck of the Chicago woods has been in dire need of some good ol' fashioned cooking. This place is just that, but with a few more bells and whistles....
Save Place
5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
Anyone who's into model trains should visit the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Originally opened in 1941, The Great Train Story was the largest model train of its day. After being briefly shuttered in 2002 for extensive additions, this...
Save Place
1314 W Wrightwood Ave #1, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
A Chicago institution since 1992, Rose Angeli's is a quaint establishment tucked away within a cute neighborhood in Lincoln Park. It's actually a house, which makes it that much more endearing, since as you stroll the tree-lined streets, you don't...
Save Place
2100 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Victory's Banner is a lovely establishment tucked away in the Roscoe Village area of Chicago. It's zen-like vibe and cozy atmosphere will entice anyone to come for a coffee and end up staying for a full blown meal. VB also is totally vegetarian,...
Save Place
2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Located in Logan Square, and featuring one of the more eclectic wine lists I've seen in a while, Telegraph Wine Bar is the perfect place to swing by for a leisurely bite to eat and drink. The antique fixtures and lights provide a bit of a...
Save Place
163 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Chicago may be known for its deep dish, but it's just as easy to rustle up a jumbo slice — without having to pay extra for a soda. The slices at Bacci Pizzeria are as big as any you'll find in New York City. A slice and soda cost $5, except on...
Save Place
2548 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Playing live blues music until 4am every night of the week, featuring all of Chicago’s talented local musicians and now newly renovated to take up 3 storefronts on Halstead, Kingston Mines is one of Chicago’s best bars. Go for the 3...
Save Place
1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—if you don't like the Field Museum then you must never have been a kid. Home to an extensive assortment of magical displays highlighting all facets of natural history from around the world, the...
Save Place
6836 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Ask any local where to try your first real deep-dish pizza and they'll say "Giordanos." It's obviously the best in town. Chicago-style pizza is unique and totally different than what you'll find in Italy. More like a pie, the crust is tall and...
Save Place
Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago’s Magnificent Mile runs along Michigan Avenue between the Gold Coast and the Loop. There are 460 retail stores, from high-end designers like Gucci, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton to local boutiques and trendsetting fashion stores. In between...
Save Place
700 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Buddy Guy’s Legends is a legendary blues bar in Chicago and Buddy Guy himself is still alive, making music and appearances on his own stage. Legends has been open since 1989 and the stage has seen the eclectic likes of Eric Clapton, Keith...
Save Place
401 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
I have two pieces of advice for you regarding the Doughnut Vault: 1. Go early. They open at 8am Tuesday-Friday and 9:30am on Saturdays and if you want a breath of a hope of a chance of getting a doughnut before they sell out, you want to be there...
Save Place
1601 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
The Chicago History Museum examines Chicago’s local history as well as its position in the larger scope of American history. The engaging exhibits cover a wide range of subjects such as Abraham Lincoln’s life and presidency, the first locomotive...
Save Place
951 Chicago Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302, USA
Frank Lloyd Wright built 700+ houses all over this nation but he lived and worked in Oak Park, just a 45 minute train ride from the city center of Chicago. His house and studio are now a museum with guided tours that let you see the playroom he...
Save Place
100 S Marion St, Oak Park, IL 60302, USA
The name "Marion Street Cheese Market" may be a bit misleading: Hawking cheese is just one thing this Oak Park establishment does. It also stocks wine, offers tastings of locally made spirits, and serves gourmet meals. In the restaurant part, the...
Save Place
6032 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634, USA
Don’t let the Chicago street address fool you; this neighborhood coffee shop lies just a few miles from Rosemont’s borders. Friendly service, free wi-fi, and locally sourced pastries make it easy to hang out here for longer than you meant to. Try...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever