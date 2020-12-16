Chicago
Collected by cmarti
AFAR Explorer′s Wishlist
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
Streeterville, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The architectural boat tour of downtown Chicago is the single best way to see this city in a whole new way. From first-timers to lifers, it doesn't matter how long you've been in town, this perspective is going to be new to all. There are many...
531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
GT Fish & Oyster is a standout on Chicago’s seafood scene. Run by Michelin-starred chef Giuseppe Tentori, the restaurant serves elevated versions of many classics, including clam chowder with housemade oyster crackers and beer-battered cod with...
50 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
A perfect buttermilk old fashioned donut is fresh and hot with crispy crunchy edges underneath a melting sugary glazy and the minute I’ve eaten one, I’m already dreaming about the next one. Do-Rite hits all these marks with room to spare, which...
29 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Uno’s claims to have invented the deep dish pizza, which means a different thing in Chicago than it does the rest of the nation. Chicago deep dish pizza, or “stuffed” pizza, has a tall crust edge that allows for 1-2 inches worth of ingredients and...
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
500 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The chefs of top Chicago restaurants Spiagga, Mia Francesca and Heaven on Seven came together to collaborate on one restaurant and I think The Purple Pig is better than all their other restaurants. Specializing in Mediterranean food served tapas...
2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
It's enormous, it's full of animals, it's open all year round, and, best of all, it's (gasp!) free. The Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the single greatest things to do in Chicago. Visit the monkeys in their house of hilarity, or swing past the penguin...
60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago is known as a steak house town, and lord knows you have plenty from which to choose. But when you want to get both your turf and your surf on, then you simply must head to Joe's. Located in the heart of downtown and bustling with...
449 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Rick Bayless opened his upscale Mexican restaurants Frontera Grill and Topolobampo in the late 1980s and then won a litany of James Beard Awards, including Outstanding Restaurant (in 2007 and 2017). He took the top spot in the first season of Top...
15 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The Acme is my favorite hotel in Chicago. First off, most of the rooms are suites with tiny kitchenettes, refrigerators, microwaves and separate bedrooms. The “knock and drop” coffee feature means someone will bring you a thermos of hot coffee at...
Unnamed Road, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
The Patio at Cafe Brauer is a great place to relax over a cold brew while taking in the scene of a nearby nature walk and pond with the city skyline in the distance. A respite to enjoy the energy of people out enjoying their diverse city,...
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Willis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled...
875 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Every city has a building with great views and Chicago’s most famous is the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower. But a little Chicago secret is that the John Hancock building has better views and their Signature Lounge on the 96th floor has free...
