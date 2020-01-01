Chicago
Collected by Bushra
List View
Map View
Save Place
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
Save Place
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Willis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled...
Save Place
6836 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Ask any local where to try your first real deep-dish pizza and they'll say "Giordanos." It's obviously the best in town. Chicago-style pizza is unique and totally different than what you'll find in Italy. More like a pie, the crust is tall and...
Save Place
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
Save Place
Streeterville, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The architectural boat tour of downtown Chicago is the single best way to see this city in a whole new way. From first-timers to lifers, it doesn't matter how long you've been in town, this perspective is going to be new to all. There are many...
Save Place
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second...
Save Place
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
Save Place
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Lou Mitchell’s diner has been open in the same location since 1923; so long, in fact, that diner patrons witnessed the heyday of Route 66, which started right here next to Union Station. The Chicago city council renamed Jackson Street “Lou...
Save Place
Old Town, Chicago, IL, USA
Located a short train ride from the Loop, this wrought-iron doorway marks the entrance to Chicago’s Old Town. You'll find plentiful shopping and restaurant options in the neighborhood, as well as St. Michael’s Church, one of the city's oldest...
Save Place
1230 W Greenleaf Ave, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
For the most relaxing beach experience, travel a short distance north on Lakeshore Drive and you will find idyllic beaches that you can have almost all to yourself. Here you'll feel free to play, exercise or take a romantic stroll away from the...
Save Place
Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago’s Magnificent Mile runs along Michigan Avenue between the Gold Coast and the Loop. There are 460 retail stores, from high-end designers like Gucci, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton to local boutiques and trendsetting fashion stores. In between...
Save Place
909 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Save Place
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Lincoln Park is a wonderful green area nearing Lake Michigan in Chicago. It has a Zoo free to the public as well as green lawns and flower beds. Near the North end is the multiple room conservator. Like the rest if the park it is open free to the...
Save Place
800 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Outfitted in turquoise and chocolate patterned decor with a stellar view from the Park Hyatt Hotel’s 7th floor, NoMI is a cool tranquil oasis in the midst of the shopping extravaganza that is Michigan Avenue. And yes, it’s just as chic and swanky...
Save Place
220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The interior architecture of Chicago’s MCA building is worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase pictured above, and the East and West facing glass walls have unparalleled views over Lake Michigan...
Save Place
1300 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
It’s difficult to design a museum suitable for both kids and adults, but Adler makes it look easy. Children will love the area known as Planet Explorers, where they can play astronaut with space rovers and rocket-launch simulators, peer...
Save Place
House on the Rock, Wyoming, WI 53588, USA
A 14-room house that’s now a museum designed and curated by Alex Jordan to house his vast and interesting collections of stuff, it’s easy to spend a whole day in the House on the Rock and never even get to the rest of the 200 acres surrounding...
Save Place
601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA
Only 37 short minutes outside of Chicago, the marvelous land of Legos awaits. Have you ever asked yourself “Can you make Legos into any shape on earth?” Well, I’m here to tell you the answer is “yes.” Yes, you most certainly can. From monkeys to...
Save Place
1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL 60031, USA
Roller coasters, oh yeah! Six Flags is a classic theme park with roller coasters, carnival rides, hot dogs and funnel cakes on the midway and evening shows with gunfights and singing contests. But Six Flags also has a 10,000 square foot water park...
Save Place
517 Market St, Metropolis, IL 62960, USA
DC Comics proclaimed Metropolis, IL the official hometown of Superman; so, if you or your kids are fans of this superhero, you definitely want to get in the car and spend a day in Metropolis. Visit the Super Museum to see comics, Hollywood props,...
Save Place
Picnic Rd, Herod, IL 62947, USA
Get everyone outdoors and spend a day hiking, climbing and picnicking in one of Illinois’ most beautiful parks. Garden of the Gods is part of the Shawnee National Forest and has 5.5 miles of interconnected trailways meandering around beautiful...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever