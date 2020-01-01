Chicago
Collected by Lauren De La Cruz
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
Streeterville, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The architectural boat tour of downtown Chicago is the single best way to see this city in a whole new way. From first-timers to lifers, it doesn't matter how long you've been in town, this perspective is going to be new to all. There are many...
Illinois Medical District, Chicago, IL, USA
Chicago is the king of comedy, hot dogs, and extreme Midwest weather. But since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the city has been reinventing itself. Today, clever design projects (such as “Color Jam,” shown) top the list of reasons the “Second...
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Lincoln Park is a wonderful green area nearing Lake Michigan in Chicago. It has a Zoo free to the public as well as green lawns and flower beds. Near the North end is the multiple room conservator. Like the rest if the park it is open free to the...
220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The interior architecture of Chicago’s MCA building is worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase pictured above, and the East and West facing glass walls have unparalleled views over Lake Michigan...
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Lou Mitchell’s diner has been open in the same location since 1923; so long, in fact, that diner patrons witnessed the heyday of Route 66, which started right here next to Union Station. The Chicago city council renamed Jackson Street “Lou...
401 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
I have two pieces of advice for you regarding the Doughnut Vault: 1. Go early. They open at 8am Tuesday-Friday and 9:30am on Saturdays and if you want a breath of a hope of a chance of getting a doughnut before they sell out, you want to be there...
Lower, 430 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Billy Goat Tavern achieved international fame in the 1970’s with a Saturday Night Live skit that mocked the order process and the lack of options. No Pepsi… Coke! No Fries… Chips! The tavern’s been open since 1934 on the lower level of Michigan...
1321 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
For those who favor thin crust Neapolitan-style pizza, Coalfire does a glorious version using a coal oven. The owner, Nella Grassano, emphasizes that their ovens burn domestic clean burning coal to give their crust a distinctive char. The Coalfire...
3868 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
Sola is a Hawaiian-inspired brunch spot in Chicago's trendy Lakeview neighborhood, but I don't ever recall having food this good in Hawaii. Try the sour cream pancakes with blueberry, lemon zest and lemon ricotta (my personal favorite, pictured...
5014 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Just steps from the colorful Argyle CTA stop in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, Ba Le Bakery specializes in Vietnamese food—efficient, fast and tasty fusion food. You can’t go wrong with the Bun Thit Nuong ($7.95)—piping-hot grilled pork, cold rice...
10 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Famed Russian-Jewish artist Marc Chagall created fantastical works using a variety of media. His masterpiece, The Four Seasons, is a four-sided, 70-foot-long mosaic that he created in the 1970s at his studio in France. He used thousands of...
