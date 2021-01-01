CHICAGO 2016
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Willis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled...
6836 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Ask any local where to try your first real deep-dish pizza and they'll say "Giordanos." It's obviously the best in town. Chicago-style pizza is unique and totally different than what you'll find in Italy. More like a pie, the crust is tall and...
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
909 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Constructed way back in 1890, the Lincoln Park Conservatory and Gardens in downtown Chicago boasts a mind-boggling array of exotic plants and flowers. The conservatory is home to four different display houses, as well as sculptures, outdoor...
220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The interior architecture of Chicago’s MCA building is worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase pictured above, and the East and West facing glass walls have unparalleled views over Lake Michigan...
820 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Stephanie Izard puts together a great restaurant. The Girl and the Goat has been hard to get into since it opened and Little Goat had a 90 minute wait when we went last month. 90 minutes for diner food! That's impressive. Other things that were...
1462 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
The “Back to the Future” Delorean in the window is your first indication that this place is awesome. I mean, it has a flux capacitor! Just like it should. If that’s not enough for you, here are a couple more reasons to visit the...
746 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
I last visited Toast on a Tuesday with an old friend I hadn’t seen in ages. Unlike the weekends which are crowded and busy with long waits, on Tuesday we walked right in and were immediately seated in a window booth. We ordered the omelette...
1545 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Brought to you by the guys who own Big Star Tacos down the street, Dove’s Luncheonette channels the spirit of a retro lunch counter and the soul of Southern-Mexican fusion food. The menu includes Mexican classics like chili rellenos and...
