Chiang Mai
Collected by Brittan White
9/1 มาตา อพาร์ทเม้นท์ ถนน Hussadhisawee Soi 3, Tambon Chang Phueak, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand
Thailand isn’t necessarily known for its coffee, but Akha Ama is the exception. This is a very small coffee shop in Santhitham. It exclusively distributes coffee produced by the Akha people who live in the village of Mae Jan Tai in northern...
50/1 Rachadamnoen Rd, ตำบล ศรีภูมิ อำเภอ เมืองเชียงใหม่ Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Though Tamarind Village is located on one of Chiang Mai’s most touristy thoroughfares, you’d hardly guess it on arrival. A tranquil allée of arched bamboo meanders toward the romantic hotel, which sits beneath the 200-year-old...
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
165 Chiang Mai-Lamphun Rd, Tambon Wat Ket, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand
At A Lot of Thai's cooking class in Chiang Mai, I learned to make incredible Thai food. The class was held outside in Yui's courtyard and in the course of one day I learned all the Thai classics like spring rolls, paneng curry, Pad thai, sticky...
Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
There I was, minding my own business, wandering the ferret warrens of Chiang Mai, when boom - I find myself smack dab in the middle of Northern Thailand's largest tourist market. It wasn't all bad, though, despite the fact I had told myself I...
30 Moon Muang Rd Soi 9, Tambon Si Phum, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Chiang Mai is one of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations. In fact, during the busy season, it feels like one of the most visited places in all of South East Asia—yet visitors generally stick to the main attractions, the busy routes,...
209/2 Sridom, ซอย ร่วมชัย อำเภอ แม่แตง เชียงใหม่ 50100, Thailand
Learn about the history of elephants in Thailand, feed the elephants by hand, learn commands for controlling an elephant, ride bareback through the countryside, and finally spend some time in a small pond bathing your elephant. Baan Chang Elephant...
