Cherry Blossoms Around the World
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Cherry blossoms are beautiful but they also come with the promise of those delicious ruby red berries.
Seattle, WA 98195, USA
After the eternally cloudy Seattle winter comes...the often equally overcast spring. But all is not gray—cherry trees bloom... The main quad of the University of Washington transforms into a miracle of floating color, petals trembling in the...
Gunja-dong, Seoul, South Korea
The best time to take a walk around Seoul is towards the end of March when these little blooms make quite a punch.
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Participating in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or "flower viewing" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden during springtime is one of the simplest pleasures I've had that didn't involve food. For four weeks, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is home to pink...
What better way to celebrate the coming of spring than with the sight of 2,000 cherry trees blossoming in a sea of light pink?
It may look like Japan, but this beautiful garden is in the Flemish city of Hasselt, Belgium. It is the largest Japanese Garden in Europe and was constructed with the help of Hasset’s sister city in Japan, Itami. While the garden is a tranquil...
