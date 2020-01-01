Chengdu, China
Collected by Linda Drew
The city of Chengdu in Sichuan province is designed for slow strolls and tea sipping. Pick one of the lovely green spaces, maybe Baihuatan or Renmin Park, and sooner or later you'll come across a scattering of wicker chairs. Plop down in one of...
Palacio Salvo, Plaza Independencia 848, 11100 Montevideo, Uruguay
One of the most iconic landmarks of Montevideo, the Palacio Salvo stands on the Plaza Independencia. The building was intended as a hotel when it was constructed in 1928, according to a design by the Italian architect Mario Palanti, but it never...
Plaza Independencia, 11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
The Plaza Independencia is the most important square in Montevideo, connecting the Ciudad Vieja and the city’s downtown. Several of the city’s most famous landmarks are located here, including the Palacio Salvo and the Teatro Solís. Dominating the...
S/N, Buenos Aires, 11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
The neoclassical Teatro Solís is another one of Montevideo’s important landmarks on the Plaza Independencia. Designed by the Italian architect Carlo Zucchi, responsible for a number of important buildings in Montevideo and Buenos Aires, the...
Mercado del Puerto, Rambla 25 de Agosto de 1825 228, 11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
Convenient to Montevideo’s cruise ship terminal, the Mercado del Puerto was first inaugurated in 1868 and long served as the city’s principal meat and produce market. The clock here is almost as famous as the building itself. Constructed, like the...
Colombia 1307, 11800 Montevideo, Uruguay
Constructed from 1908 to 1925, the Legislative Palace is an impressive neoclassical edifice and perhaps the most important building in all of Uruguay. Like many of Montevideo’s most famous buildings, it was designed by an Italian architect—in this...
Casa de Tomás Toribio, Piedras 528, 11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
Montevideo’s Ciudad Vieja, or Old Town, is located on a peninsula separating the Río de la Plata from the harbor. It has the orderly grid typical of many Spanish cities in the New World. Until 1829, the Ciudad Vieja was walled though today only...
Palacio de Félix Ortiz de Taranco, Calle 25 de Mayo 376, 11100 Montevideo, Uruguay
The Palacio Taranco, in the heart of the Ciudad Vieja, was built at the beginning of the 20th century when French influences dominated the culture of Uruguay, as well as many other Latin American countries. Completed in 1910, it was a private...
Rambla República del Perú, 11300 Montevideo, Uruguay
Life in Montevideo is focused on its seafront, both the working port and the beaches. Few capital cities can boast as many stunning beaches, many lined by waterfront promenades. Pocitos, ten minutes from downtown, is an affluent neighborhood and...
José L. Terra 2220, 11800 Montevideo, Uruguay
The Mercado Agrícola de Montevideo is a must-see for both architecture- and culinary-minded travelers. The majestic cast-iron structure is one of the most elegant buildings erected in the early 20th century in Montevideo. And while the Mercado del...
The historic Mercado de la Abundancia, built in 1836, is Montevideo’s oldest market. In 1996, the building was renovated and reborn as a crafts market and also houses a tango school, with performances in the evenings and on the weekends. There are...
José Ellauri 350, 11300 Montevideo, Uruguay
The Punta Carretas neighborhood is home to the Parque Rodó, a stretch of the waterfront Rambla, and one of Montevideo’s more unusual shopping malls. Punta Carretas Shopping is located inside a former women’s prison. There’s a selection of familiar...
Dr Tristán Narvaja 1545, 11200 Montevideo, Uruguay
If you are in Montevideo on a Sunday, the Feria Tristán Narvaja is one of the city’s most popular flea markets where shoppers with sharp eyes can pick up some rare finds. You’ll find the market on Calle Dr. Tristán Narvaja in the Cordón...
Rambla Armenia 3667, 11300 Montevideo, Uruguay
This popular steakhouse dates back to 1994, when it was in an eponymous violet house in the Carrasco neighborhood. Six years later it moved to its current location with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the yachts on Buceo Bay. Its specialty...
