The Most Beautiful Chateaus and Castles in Belgium
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
For a country as small as Belgium it is amazing that they have more than a hundred chateaus, in fact, there are more chateaus per square mile in Belgium than anywhere else in the world! Here is a sampling of some of them which make great spots to visit.
Rue du Château 11, 7970 Beloeil, Belgium
We went there last Spring and loved it. At the time it was hosting a lilies exhibit so it was ornamented with the most beautiful lilies I had ever seen. I am not sure if it happens every year, I wish I would have asked...but exhibit or not this is...
Av. des Hêtres 13, 1421 Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium
The Marquis of Béthune built the Château de La Hulpe in around 1840 in the style of Louis XII and François I. At the end of the 19th century, the estate was purchased by chemist and soda tycoon Ernest Solvay. Today it belongs to the region of...
Rue du Château, 6830 Bouillon, Belgium
Château de Bouillon is a medieval castle in the town of Bouillon in the province of Luxembourg, Belgium. The château is situated on a rocky spur of land within a sharp bend of the Semois River. In 1082, Bouillon Castle was inherited by Godfrey of...
Rue du Château 11, 7970 Beloeil, Belgium
Although everyone heads to France to see its chateaux, there are more than 3000 castles in Belgium and many are open to the public. A good place to start is the Chateau de Beloeil near Hainaut, in Wallonia. It has been in the hands of the same...
Freyr 12, 5540 Hastière, Belgium
With hundreds of castles and chateaux in Belgium, open to the public, it's hard to know which ones to visit. The castle of Freÿr, in Wallonia, is a great place to start. This grand building has remained in the same family for 20 generations and...
Rue du Parc 2, 4577 Modave, Belgium
The Château de Modave sits, perched on a rock, 60 metres (200 feet) above the Hoyoux river in the province of Liège, Belgium. While it is open to the public all summer long, my favourite time to visit this pretty castle is during the Christmas...
Rue Lucien Plasman 7, 7180 Seneffe, Belgium
The Château of Seneffe or Château de Seneffe is an 18th century château located in the municipality of Seneffe in the province of Hainaut, Belgium. The château is property of the French Community of Belgium and serves as the "Centre de...
Rue du Château 11, 7970 Beloeil, Belgium
Located in the village of Beloeil is the home of the Prince de Ligne and has been to each and every one of them since they bought the chateau back in the 14th century. The chateau is open to visitors during the summer months where you can wander...
Grand'Place 13, 6460 Chimay, Belgium
Le Roeulx has been one of the main residences of the Princes of Croÿ since 1429. It is one of the most imposing classical castle in the country. Its history overshadows that of all but the most prestigious residences in the Low Countries. It opens...
5332 Crupet, Belgium
Crupet is a member of the organization Les Plus Beaux Villages de Wallonie (The Most Beautiful Villages in Wallonia). It is a very small village with gorgeous stone houses decorated with many different types of flowers. Most of the houses date...
5530 Spontin, Belgium
The Belgian Ardennes is full of nice surprises. One of them is this quaint chateau in the village of Spontin. The village itself is worth a stop just to experience a slice of Belgium.
Kasteelstraat 40, 1750 Lennik, Belgium
A short train or car ride from central Brussels will get you to the village of Gaasbeek, home of the beautiful Gaasbeek Castle (Kasteel Van Gaasbeek in Flemish). This 16th-century chateau looks like something out of your favourite fairy tale. But...
Rue du Parc 2, 4577 Modave, Belgium
The Chateau is gorgeous at any time of the year but at Christmas time it's extra special as each room gets decorated with Christmas trees and beautiful ornaments. We went this past Christmas and I loved it. I cannot wait for next Christmas!
Ooidonkdreef 9, 9800 Deinze, Belgium
The lovely Ooidonk castle, once the home to the Earl of Horne, is one of the finest in the country and is still inhabited by the owner. The castle was involved in numerous conflicts between cities during the 14th and 15 century and saw its fair...
