Charmed by Charleston

Sponsored by Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
In Charleston, history is not relegated to a plaque on a landmark. Instead, it is a sense of place that lives in the hearts of locals, is apparent in regional traditions, graces the facades of expertly preserved Antebellum mansions, and seasons Lowcountry cuisine. While the Charleston area is a veritable living museum, it is also a bustling center of culture, outdoor activity, and sumptuous dining. Here are five options to keep in mind when planning your next trip to America’s favorite city.
The John Rutledge House Inn

116 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
John Rutledge was an active player in early American politics, signing the Constitution and serving as South Carolina’s first governor. But his townhouse on Broad Street, now the John Rutledge Inn, was built before he even attended his first...
Charleston City Market

188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Once the center of commerce inCharleston, the City Market is now the heart of tourism. Although its location near the cruise terminal can make it feel like a kitschy open-air market in the Caribbean, the tackiness is part of its charm. Yes, you’ll...
Hank's Seafood Restaurant

10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
You know how sometimes when traveling you can go out to a restaurant and feel like you are sitting alone as you watch all the regulars greet each other? Well, that won’t happen in Charleston, a city that has embraced family-style eating at...
Charleston in Photos

Charleston, SC, USA
A colonial classic, Charleston might initially come off as a little ye olde. But if you look more closely, this 340-year-old harbor city actually lives in the present. Bars reinvent Southern spirits, boutiques showcase new spins on cotton, and the...
Kiawah Island

Kiawah Island, SC, USA
The greater Charleston area claims some of the most beautiful coastline in the eastern United States, including Kiawah Island, a 10,000-acre private community just 21 miles west of downtown. Visitors can explore its marshy tributaries by kayak,...
