Charlotte NC
Collected by Lee
List View
Map View
Save Place
200 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
The Levine Museum of the New South provides an interesting overview of the history and development of the Carolinas, from the Civil War to the present day, with a strong cultural focus. If you've never visited Charlotte before, this museum offers...
Save Place
500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
Named to differentiate it from its sister museum, Mint Randolph, Mint Uptown is in Charlotte's version of downtown. The Randolph location was the state's first art museum, housed in the original branch of the United States Mint. The name stuck, so...
Save Place
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203, USA
The Boulevard at South End is committed to featuring local artisans, designers, and craftspeople, and truly has something for everyone—from jewelry to clothing to original artwork to home furnishings—at affordable prices.
Save Place
128 E Park Ave ste b, Charlotte, NC 28203, USA
Lark & Key Gallery is unusual, walking the line between a more traditional art gallery and a boutique focused on crafts. The focus is on visual design, from the prints and paintings to jewelry to the elaborately hand-painted pottery & ceramics.
Save Place
1942 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28211, USA
Charlotte has a number of excellent vintage and antique shops; one of them is Rusty Rabbit Design, where you can find eclectic items for the home. Many of the objects for sale here are salvaged and restored. Animal lovers may find this shop...
Save Place
2001 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204, USA
It’s difficult to imagine many things more enjoyable than small-batch, homemade goodies that use local ingredients. In the morning, I tend to go with a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on grilled wheat with an espresso (today was no exception). But...
Save Place
Lucas Balderas S/N, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
The Tuesday Markets in San Miguel de Allende sprawl widely and draw locals from far away. The markets sell clothes, foods, hardware, knitting yarn, goldfish...basically all the things that one would find in a mall or a big box store. The key...
Save Place
Insurgentes Insurgentes #25, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
The House and Garden Tour is a must do. It is sponsored by the Biblioteca Pública which takes you into the city’s most intriguing contemporary and colonial homes every Sunday at 11:30am departing from the library at Insurgentes 25.
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19