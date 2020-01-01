Charlotte
Collected by Jourdan
2820 Selwyn Ave #160, Charlotte, NC 28209, USA
Petit Philippe offers some of the finest wines from U.S. and European wine regions, incredibly delectable chocolates made in-house, and a hip, relaxing atmosphere. Grab some wine and chocolate to go, or sit and pass the time in relaxed, European...
500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
While most of my favorite meals are usually cheap and humble, I enjoy splurging on a truly memorable meal. My visit to Halcyon Flavors From the Earth in Charlotte was just that. After wandering around the Mint Uptown art museum for a few hours, I...
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203, USA
The Boulevard at South End is committed to featuring local artisans, designers, and craftspeople, and truly has something for everyone—from jewelry to clothing to original artwork to home furnishings—at affordable prices.
500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
Named to differentiate it from its sister museum, Mint Randolph, Mint Uptown is in Charlotte's version of downtown. The Randolph location was the state's first art museum, housed in the original branch of the United States Mint. The name stuck, so...
