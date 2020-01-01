Where are you going?
Charleston, SC

Collected by Susan Walker
The Ordinary

544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
A two-story dining room with an always-packed raw bar, The Ordinary serves some of the South’s best seafood. Here, chef Mike Lata dishes up must-try options like a seafood tower, crab toast, fish chowder, and triggerfish with fingerling...
Rainbow Row

83 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
One of Charleston's most charming features, and there are many, is its beautiful architecture. Nowhere is that more on display than on the famous Rainbow Row, a series of colorfully painted historic homes on East Bay Street. Every square inch of...
Fort Sumter National Monument

340 Concord St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Taking a trip to Fort Sumter gives visitors a chance to explore a little Civil War history (the first shot of that long bloody war was fired here in 1861) through an orientation in town at the education center, followed by a ferry ride out to the...
Husk Charleston

76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
At this Charleston hit, James Beard Award–winning chef Sean Brock reinterprets traditional Southern dishes with a steadfast commitment to local and regional ingredients—the restaurant even has its own garden. Constantly changing, the...
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop

698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam...
Edmund’s Oast

1081 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
This cavernous brewpub has a wide-open kitchen, a long bar, tall communal tables, and a patio shaded by live oaks. If you can, grab a seat at the chef’s counter and watch the team spread creamy aïoli on locally made rye...
Xiao Bao Biscuit

224 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
XBB, as locals call it, occupies a remodeled and brightly furnished former gas station in the Elliotborough neighborhood. Catering to its surfer clientele with Nicaraguan beer, the spot also offers a constantly changing menu of authentic Asian...
The Elliott House Inn

78 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
The salmon-colored stucco buildings comprising the Elliott House Inn have a long history that runs parallel with the city's. Built in the aftermath of a citywide fire, the property's main structure was then shaken in an 1886 earthquake (the...
Magnolia Cemetery

70 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Travelers visiting Charleston typically stick to the downtown area, but if you're interested in Civil War history, head up to "the Neck," the area between downtown and North Charleston, to Magnolia Cemetery. The marshside cemetery is where the...
The John Rutledge House Inn

116 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
John Rutledge was an active player in early American politics, signing the Constitution and serving as South Carolina’s first governor. But his townhouse on Broad Street, now the John Rutledge Inn, was built before he even attended his first...
Charleston City Market

188 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Once the center of commerce inCharleston, the City Market is now the heart of tourism. Although its location near the cruise terminal can make it feel like a kitschy open-air market in the Caribbean, the tackiness is part of its charm. Yes, you’ll...
Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon

122 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Among the most important buildings used during the American Revolution is the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon. Today, the upper floors house period antiques and clothing, while the dank dungeon offers a window into the conditions American...
Hank's Seafood Restaurant

10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
You know how sometimes when traveling you can go out to a restaurant and feel like you are sitting alone as you watch all the regulars greet each other? Well, that won’t happen in Charleston, a city that has embraced family-style eating at...
The Macintosh

479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
Charleston in Photos

Charleston, SC, USA
A colonial classic, Charleston might initially come off as a little ye olde. But if you look more closely, this 340-year-old harbor city actually lives in the present. Bars reinvent Southern spirits, boutiques showcase new spins on cotton, and the...
