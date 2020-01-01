Charleston
Collected by Ellen Gannon
360 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
The Charleston Museum—America's very first museum, founded in 1773—is a cornerstone of the city's Museum Mile, a section of Meeting Street that boasts six museums, five historic homes, four parks, as well as important churches and...
329 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
For many Charlestonians and tourists, every Saturday is spent in Marion Square at the farmers’ market. Students nursing hangovers wait in line for a crepe at Charleston Crepe Company while farmers from John's and Edisto islands sell their fresh...
Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Waterfront Park runs a picturesque half-mile along the Cooper River, from an exuberant fountain at its north end (near the cruise ship terminal), to North Adgers Wharf at its southern border. There is much to recommend a stop in this small...
157 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Burbage's opened on Broad Street in 1961 and was a family-owned business: run first by father, then by son. Their pimento cheese and barbecue sandwiches have been local mainstays for generations. When son Al Burbage decided to retire, the...
2 Murray Blvd, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
White Point Garden is located on Charleston's Battery, and it's surrounded by beautiful grand mansions. There are sweeping views of Charleston Harbor, and ample trees to hang a packable hammock and relax for awhile. The historic park is a good...
51 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
This beautiful Neoclassical house, built in 1809, is maybe the best historic home open for tours in a city dripping with history. The interior (note the gorgeous elliptical staircase) and lush gardens are open to visitors, including for occasional...
83 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
One of Charleston's most charming features, and there are many, is its beautiful architecture. Nowhere is that more on display than on the famous Rainbow Row, a series of colorfully painted historic homes on East Bay Street. Every square inch of...
205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
The Thoroughbred Club is in the lobby of Charleston Place hotel, right in the middle of downtown Charleston. They serve up classic cocktails (try their gussied-up negroni) and also have a great tea service, with live music every afternoon and...
232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
It’s a big deal when a chef wins a James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast.” It’s an even bigger deal when that chef’s successor wins the same award a few years later, but that’s exactly what happened at...
511 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
With its pressed tin ceilings, exposed brick walls, and extensive cocktail menu, The Belmont could easily be mistaken for a bar in Brooklyn. But the laid-back vibe is pure Lowcountry. The Belmont is one of Charleston's first craft cocktail bars,...
112 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
In Charleston, historic preservation is a way of life, and Planters Inn lives up to that reputation. The 1844 building, originally built as a dry good store and warehouse and converted to a hotel in the 1980s, was restored in 2008 and furnished...
