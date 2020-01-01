Ceylon
Collected by Faisal Siyavudeen
List View
Map View
Save Place
Kandy - Jaffna Hwy, Dambulla, Sri Lanka
According to Buddhist legend, after the Buddha attained enlightenment, his feet made an imprint in the stone where he stepped. The footprints of the Buddha (Buddhapada) are highly revered in all Buddhist countries, especially in Sri Lanka and...
Save Place
Cheena Kotuwa, Galle 80000, Sri Lanka
Sithuvili is a fantastic place to shop for traditional hand crafted Sri Lankan masks, among other goodies. Being that masks are one of the only things I collect on the road, it was a great place to explore. Part of the fun of finding Sithuvili is...
Save Place
The Buddhist temple complex of Dambulla consists of five cave temples carved under a very large overhanging rock. The temples were carved out over several centuries, but the oldest dates back to the 1st century B.C.E. The temples include numerous...
Save Place
Hospital St, Colombo 00100, Sri Lanka
The recently renovated Dutch Hospital, a colonnaded 17th-century building in the Fort neighborhood, is now a hub for eating and shopping. Ministry of Crab serves fresh crustaceans in peppery sauces. Spa Ceylon sells oils, soaps, and bath gels made...
Save Place
10% of the world's tea comes from Sri Lanka - a big number for such a tiny place. Nuwara Eliya is at the center of Sri Lanka's tea economy, but this former English hill station is also known for stunning landscapes, Pidurutalagala, the country's...
Save Place
Sri Dalada Veediya, Kandy 20000, Sri Lanka
One of the most famous temples in all of Sri Lanka is located in Kandy, the Temple of the Tooth (Sri Dalada Maligawa). It was built in the 17th century and proudly boasts it is the home of Buddha’s tooth. The tooth is kept in a two-story inner...
Save Place
Koggala Lake, Sri Lanka
This older gentleman was carving cinnamon sticks out of the branches of a cinnamon tree in his hut on a small island in the middle of Koggala Lake, which we traveled to by motorboat. It was an absolutely amazing process to watch especially because...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19