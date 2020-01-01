central coast of Chile
Collected by AFAR Explorer
Save Place
Monte Alegre 149, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Built in the 1920s by a Croatian businessman, Palacio Astoreca underwent two years of refurbishment and restoration before opening its doors as a boutique hotel in 2012. The work was carried out to a meticulous degree, maintaining the original...
Save Place
Concón, Valparaiso Region, Chile
One of the most beloved traditions on the central Chilean coast is to stop for empanadas in the coastal village of Concón. Along the main drag, small mom-and-pop restaurants make crunchy, fried empanadas with a variety of fillings, notably the...
Save Place
Isla Negra, El Quisco, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Nobel prize–winning poet Pablo Neruda built one of his three houses in the tiny village of Isla Negra on the rocky coast north of the port of San Antonio in 1939. During his life, the house grew somewhat organically as he decorated with his whims...
Save Place
Cerro Alegre, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
One of the delights of Valparaíso is exploring the colorful hillsides that ramble down towards the sea. Take the century-old funicular elevators Ascensor Concepción (Turri) or El Peral near the main plaza, constructed between 1883 and 1911. Once...
Save Place
Zapallar, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Located adjacent to a tiny wharf in the posh beach enclave of Zapallar, Chiringuito is about the view and simply prepared Chilean seafood with little pretense. Zapallar is a refuge for the moneyed elite of Santiago and a Pacific cove surrounded by...
Save Place
352 - Templeman, Valparaíso, Valparaiso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Pasta e Vino is often credited with starting Valparaíso's gastronomic revival nearly a decade ago. It started as a tiny restaurant with a group of tables off a colorful "pasaje," or side street in the port. Word spread, it took months to get a...
Save Place
Ricardo de Ferrari 692, Valparaíso, Chile
The poet Pablo Neruda redefined the city with hisOde to Valparaíso, calling it “the patched bow of a small courageous ship.” Today, visitors can tour his home, known as La Sebastiana. The building is now a museum with one of the city’s finest gift...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tech + Gear 14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
- 2 Tips + News What a Biden Presidency Will Mean for Travel
- 3 Tips + News California, Oregon, and Washington Ask Travelers to Quarantine
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021