Central America

Collected by Mary Sunshine Luna
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Lake Nicaragua, Nicaragua
Guests at Jicaro Island Ecolodge, a nine-casita resort in the middle of Lake Nicaragua, can kayak around the lake's 365 islets which formed when the Mombacho volcano erupted thousands of years ago. Early morning is the best time for spotting birds...
Avenida Principal Los Robles, Managua, Nicaragua
Located in the "zona Hippos" of Managua, a lively nightlife strip with bars and restaurants, El Tercer Ojo is an upscale - but not overly expensive - restaurant. Some nights they have live music, and the rest of the nights there's chill lounge...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. The Selva Negra also has an on-site restaurant with an...
Carlos Fonseca, Managua, Nicaragua
Managua has two main markets: the Huembes market and the Oriental market. Although Huembes is considered by locals to be the "tourist" market, I'd actually recommend it over Oriental because it's safer, easier to get around, less chaotic, and (as...
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
Isletas de Granada, Nicaragua
Nicaragua is full of beautiful scenery and opportunities to learn about the land and waters around and in the country. Made of volcanoes, many of the outdoor activities in the country involve engaging with the mountains and craters. Even kayaking...
Corn Island, just off the Atlantic coast of Nicaragua (and a short flight from Managua with La Costeña airline), is one of the few Caribbean paradises that is still largely "undiscovered" (though I'd bet that's going to change soon). One of the...
Av El Progreso, Masaya, Nicaragua
We were in the Masaya market in Nicaragua and these sweet local girls took our daughter under their wing and they played for hours. We took the time to relax, have some lunch, and enjoy the fact that our daughters future would be forever enriched...
36, Limón Province, Costa Rica
I was walking through the Parque Nacional de Cahuita on the Caribbean coast one morning and this brilliant eyelash viper caught my eye from well off the trail. I have always wanted to see one of these unique snakes in the wild and now, after...
Provincia de Guanacaste, Tortuguero de Quebrada Honda, Costa Rica
In the north eastern corner of Costa Rica is a special place called Tortugero. This is yet another unique ecosystem within diverse Costa Rica. Here the streets are water canals and the lifestyle feels very intertwined and harmonious with the...
Limón Province, Costa Rica
Tucked in the Rainforest of Costa Rica is this incredible Ecolodge. We whitewater rafted all morning to arrive at the lodge, our river guides acted as chefs and general grounds keepers upon arrival, and we were treated to the absolute best food we...
Costa Rica
we went to Don Juan's eco farm. He was the coolest guy ever who practiced saving the world and making really good food. He messed with people and he was just the coolest! We had an egg toss, we ate peppers from the local volcano! The experience...
