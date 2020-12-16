Celebrating the Seven Arts

Where are you going?
The cultural calendar in Europe this fall and winter is crowded with blockbuster shows and fascinating, if under-the-radar ones. The Set Hotels, which consists of Café Royal in London, the Conservatorium in Amsterdam, and, coming soon, the Lutetia in Paris, believes that the culture and arts scenes of their locations is part of what makes them compelling destinations. Here is a look at some of the must-see cultural events, one for each of the seven arts, in the months ahead.
Tate Modern

Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
While some of the leading figures of pop art, like Andy Warhol in the United States and Richard Hamilton in Britain, may be household names, the movement was much broader than is often realized. In the 1960s and 70s, painters and graphic designers...
Dickens Walking Tours London

Richard Jones, author of Dickensian London, brings the city in Charles Dickens’ time to life on his walking tours that include places associated with the life of the writer, and his characters. (His tours go beyond just Dickens himself, however....
Oude Kerk

Oudezijds Voorburgwal 47, 1012 EJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
This winter, Amsterdam’s oldest building, the Oude Kerk, will host an exhibition by one of the country’s most interesting young artists, Germaine Kruip. Primarily a sculptor, her works are typically subtle modernist interventions, playing with...
Paris Opera

10 Place de l'Opéra, 75009 Paris, France
The Palais Garnier, the national opera house of Paris, is a magnificent building dripping in ornate details and glittering with gold. The five-ton chandelier, made famous in The Phantom of the Opera, still takes center stage in the auditorium. It...
EFG London Jazz Festival

The EFG London Jazz Festival at the end of November has grown in its 23 years to become the city’s biggest music festival, with over 2,000 artists—both world-class and emerging—performing at 50 different venues. The 10-day festival is known for...
Eye Film Institute

IJpromenade 1, 1031 KT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Step inside the Eye Film Institute to discover an homage to international cinema replete with interactive displays and perched like an ivory spaceship ready for launch on the northern bank of the IJ River. The striking facility, accessible via a...
