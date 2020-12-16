Celebrating the 4th with Pie!
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
No matter where Americans may find themselves on the 4th, at home or abroad, there are a few symbolic traditions that must be upheld. Barbecues may not always be feasible but pie is a non-negotiable. If you're not fond of cooking, here are a few places to get your fix this 4th!
439 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Whether you opt for black bottom oatmeal (chocolate crunch heaven) or salted caramel apple, Four and Twenty Blackbirds is a place your inner food critic will never forget. A sliver of a store with a few communal tables, the shop has only one oven...
830 Valley Rd, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J6, Canada
4615 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1S3, Canada
Who needs cupcakes or doughnuts when there is pie? Especially when the pie comes in four-bite-sized portions. The tiny pies come a variety of ways:double crust, cream, and meringue and in a variety of flavors: fruit, pecan, key lime, lemon...
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
55 Peckham Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076, USA
Gizdich Ranch located off the Hecker Pass Hwy (Hwy 152) is a must stop if you're headed to the Santa Cruz – Gilroy area. The Barn, open from 9–5 every day, sells pies made from freshly picked fruit. They're know for their apple pies because they...
Moab, UT 84532, USA
I was in Moab Utah, hiking Arches National Park in July. The desert landscape was foreign to me; the heat was not. After a particularly grueling 4 hour hike, I recall letting my mind wander to desserts as I trudged along through the sand and rock....
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Momofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't...
