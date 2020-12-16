Where are you going?
Celebrate Winter

Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
You can look at winter as being cold and gray, or you can look on the bright side and travel to the places where winter is a wonderland of twinkling lights, handcrafted goods, snow-covered chalets and where après-ski is de rigueur.
Lille

Lille, France
Popped across the border into France over the weekend to hit the Christmas market. This is something that I have been doing every year for at least the past dozen years. Every year they erect a very large ferris wheel and its usually a freezing...
Hotel Matthiol

Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Champagner Bar

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This champagne bar looks like a mirage as you're coming down the last stretch of the narrow Sunnega run back into Zermatt. A classic après-ski spot, it’s where the local instructors gather at day’s end. The Cuban-born bartender...
Stein Eriksen Lodge

7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060, USA
This chalet-style lodge takes its name from legendary Norwegian skier Stein Eriksen, the 1952 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist and 1954 World Cup champion. When he agreed to help develop this ski-in, ski-out spot in the 1980s, he drew from his...
Montreal

Montreal, QC, Canada
While the tradition of going to sugar shacks is normally more of a spring thing, the “maple season” varies greatly from one year to another. And with Quebec producing 80% of the world’s supply in maple syrup —you’re welcome— there is a rather...
Rialto Market

Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Near the base of the landmark Rialto Bridge, the historic Rialto Market is well worth a wander. Seek it out in the early morning when it provides an authentic local experience (and awesome social-media ops), with fishmongers hawking their fresh...
Triple Bridge

Stritarjeva ulica, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
I love the cozy, beleaguered look of a city after the holidays, when all that's left is two more months of marching through frigid wind and slushy streets.
München Marienplatz

Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
I would compare Marienplatz to the Grand Place in Brussels, but with a Bavarian twist. The square in Munich is almost as large, and its town hall just as impressive. A beautiful destination for lovers of architecture. While the square itself is a...
Ice Skating in Kinderdijk

2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
Gornergrat

Gornergrat, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
A trip up to the Gornergrat provides the best view of the Matterhorn without ripping a huge hole in your wallet. For less than 10 Francs, we were able to ride the lift up to Gornergrat and see one of the most spectacular views. At the top there is...
Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness Area

Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
Jigokudani Monkey Park

Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Eyrarbakki

Eyrarbakki, Iceland
On a trip to the amazing Iceland this January, my husband and I ended our first day at the small seaside town of Eyrarbakki. I wasn't prepared for how beautiful the Icelandic coast would be. The sun started its slow descent right around 4:45 each...
The Arrabelle at Vail Square

675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
Bernina Express

Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
Aleyska Resort

1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK 99587, USA
This 304-room hotel at Alaska’s biggest ski resort partners with Chugach Powder Guides to offer helicopter and snowcat excursions deep in the Chugach backcountry. Snowcat packages from $1,236. (800) 880-3880. This appeared in the November/December...
Yosemite National Park

California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
