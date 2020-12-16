Catching waves
Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
All the places that I'd love to surf.
Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both...
Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
Ocean Beach is a massive, four-mile-long stretch of sand. Surfers talk about it in terms of the block they surf. I surf Pacheco or Moraga Street. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
Trujillo, Peru
Just about 15 minutes outside of the center of Trujillo - Peru's colonial town in the northwestern part of the country and third largest city - you'll find the quaint seaside town of Huanchaco. Here you will find many surfers teaching local kids...
Miraflores, Peru
Manyvisitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason:The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to strollthe pretty side streets. Downby the ocean, walk the Malecón...
4500 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Mollusk is a neighborhood surf shop that sells clothing and great boards. They carry my surfboards and handplanes [for body surfing]. They occasionally host art shows and live music. The shop is sort of like the cornerstone of the Sunset. 4500...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
Ferrocarrilera, Mazatlán, Sin., Mexico
Mexico is full of beach tourism destination and well-known surf spots. Mazatlan is not particularly well known for either of these (it's known as more of a cultural destination) but that doesn't mean that they don't exist there. The city of...
