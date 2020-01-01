Castles of the world
Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
77300 Fontainebleau, France
A quick 40-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon in central Paris takes you to one of the best day trips out of the city: a forest preserve surrounding a palace that dates back nine centuries. The Forêt de Fontainebleau offers a hundred square...
R. de Santa Cruz do Castelo, 1100-129 Lisboa, Portugal
The Castelo de São Jorge, is one of the Alfama neighborhood’s most historically significant monuments. Plan a visit late in the afternoon so that you can explore every nook and cranny and learn about the castle’s abundant...
Ag. Stefanos 230 70, Greece
Kinsterna Hotel & Spa is in an 800-year-old mansion. Guestrooms feature such details as original fireplaces and Byzantine domes. The hammamlike spa was inspired by the natural springs that flow through the property.
From $234. 30/273-206-6300....
Dromoland, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare, V95 ATD3, Ireland
Dromoland, with its towers, turrets, and suits of armor, dates back to 1014. Your room is appointed with ornate furniture, vibrant fabrics, and fairy-tale garden views. While you’re there, try your hand at the regal art of falconry. Dromoland...
Isle of Skye, Duntulm, Portree IV51 9UF, UK
At the very northern tip of the Isle of Skye, which is an island off of the upper north western shore of Scotland, are the ruins of Duntulm Castle. To get there, you have to drive for several hours on narrow dirt roads, but the sense of remoteness...
Nicholas St, Limerick, Ireland
Limerick doesn't draw nearly as many visitors as some of its neighbors — not with trendy destinations like Cork and County Clare nearby. Perhaps it has something to do with the nickname; Stab City doesn't roll off the tongue and, well, it would...
Zámek 1/4, 692 01 Mikulov, Czechia
If you're a lover of wine, then forget about the Napa Valley and Bordeaux, and instead head to Moravia, located in the southern part of the Czech Republic. By all means visit the wine museum in the castle, but then head into town to enjoy a few...
