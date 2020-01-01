cartagena
Collected by Mary Ann
La Paletteria pops with a rainbow of popsicles. There are a variety of water, cream and yogurt based options including regional fruit like Guanabana and Lulo. Pistachio and Nutella became my crack for my time in Cartagena and I returned daily for...
Getsemani, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
You know how some places look like they were painted into real life? Cartagena, Colombia is one of those places.
Baluarte de Santo Domingo., Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
For a great place to start the evening in Cartagena, head to Café del Mar, located directly on the wall in the Old City. It's a favorite for lounging and watching the sunset.
Cra. 17, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
For a sense of Cartagena’s colonial past, take two short taxi rides from the old city. Built in the 17th century, the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas was an impregnable, tunnel-filled Spanish fort that kept both pirates and the English...
Cl. 35, Cartagena, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
One of the best things to do in Cartagena is to wander the streets at night. The city comes alive with music and laughter. La buena vida!
Colombia
I was strolling around the old town of Cartagena recently when I stopped to admire the exotic fruit on a street corner. I pointed to pile of apple-sized red fruit and asked what it was. The fruit seller replied: "mejillas del gringo." Translated,...
Cra. 68 #72 - 77, Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia
When it's election season in Colombia, the sell or purchase of alcohol is prohibited the day before and day of election - except at Cafe San Pedro! Not quite sure on those legalities, but regardless - beautiful atmosphere and wonderful menu right...
Calle Quero 9 58 Sandiego, Cartagena De Indias, Bolívar, Colombia
A bustling eatery next to a hostel that feels very vibrant. Young and hip, a lunch break spot for working Colombians and tourists alike. They keep things casual and good. 4 daily dishes, breakfast and lunch only. Patio in the back. Get the coconut...
Cra. 10 #29-29, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
This cool spot in the the hip neighborhood of Getsemani right across from Plaza de la Trinidad boasts a retractable roof, making the tables open air, with a vista over the old dilapidated walls of the building that was in ruins when the owner,...
Calle 37, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
If you are anything like me, then you love to read a map when you arrive in a new destination. And it’s even better, when you can get an aerial view of a place to help you understand where you’ve been and where you are yet to go. Be sure not to...
Cra. 7, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Your eyes are immediately drawn to the bright primary colored dresses peppered around the Old City of Cartagena – the customary attire of Palenquera women. They sit in the shadow of the old city walls in Cartagena selling fruit which is...
Cra. 17, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Castillo San Felipe de Barajas is not and was never a castle. It was actually a fort masquerading as a castle. With 53 canons and massive walls – this was not a place for fairy tales. The fort, which took 104 years to build, was created to defend...
Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
You’ve heard of food carts that you need to try when traveling – but what about a book cart? You’ll find a library on wheels in the beautiful Parque de Bolivar in Cartagena. Martin Murillo will be pushing the cart and he’s hard to miss. Dressed in...
Cl. 25 #10B-6, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
A simple, straightforward restaurant that is the best place to see traditional Colombian and Caribbean fusion, a signature of Cartagena's cuisine. The offerings include farm fresh eggplant, tomatoes, and lemon blended with fish and meats and local...
Getsemani, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
If you want to get away from the tourist shops and cleaner side of Cartagena - then you'll have to leave the old central city walls and take a walk. Head across the main street to Getsemani - a diverse neighborhood where locals still outnumber...
