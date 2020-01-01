Cartagena
Collected by Sara B
Cl. 35, Cartagena, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
One of the best things to do in Cartagena is to wander the streets at night. The city comes alive with music and laughter. La buena vida!
Colombia
I was strolling around the old town of Cartagena recently when I stopped to admire the exotic fruit on a street corner. I pointed to pile of apple-sized red fruit and asked what it was. The fruit seller replied: "mejillas del gringo." Translated,...
Baluarte de Santo Domingo., Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
For a great place to start the evening in Cartagena, head to Café del Mar, located directly on the wall in the Old City. It's a favorite for lounging and watching the sunset.
Getsemani, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
You know how some places look like they were painted into real life? Cartagena, Colombia is one of those places.
Calle 2a #16-18 Manga, Fuerte San Sebastian del Pastelillo, Distrito Turístico Y Cultural, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
A perfect little spot to have lunch and watch the sailboats go by. Read their about below - charming, isn't it? "They have a place where it seems heard the mermaids singing, where the stars and the breeze caresses suggest to visitors that their...
Cra. 10 #29-29, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Set in the Getsemani neighborhood of Cartagena, Demente is an escape from the tourist areas and perfect for late night tapas and great music. The neighborhood is popular amongst artists and tourists vying for a more authentic feel of the city....
