Carlsbad, CA
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
Things worth exploring in Carlsbad.
Save Place
4980 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
Part of West Inn and Suites, West Steak and Seafood is a truly farm-to-table restaurant that sources organic ingredients from its West Organic Farm. Moreover, almost everything that is served is made from scratch. One of the highlights of an...
Save Place
Carlsbad Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
Carlsbad's South Ponto Beach is a big favorite with local residents. The annual surf clinic for the blind and sight-impaired—with nearly 100 surfer-assistant volunteers from the Swami’s Surfing Association and San Diego Surf Academy—is held here...
Save Place
3555 Rosecrans St Suite 109, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
Naked Cafe is one of our regular breakfast stops. In the fall, they have a yummy pumpkin latte. The food is a fusion of Asian, Mexican and American. What I really enjoy is that the food is real, it hasn't been overcooked and processed. It's nice...
Save Place
Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25