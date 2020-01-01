Where are you going?
Carlsbad: A California Coastal Retreat

Collected by Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert
Batiquitos Lagoon, Carlsbad

Batiquitos Lagoon, California, USA
One of the few remaining tidal wetlands on the southern California coast, Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad is full of hiking trails and a beautiful lagoon. Bird watchers will love trying to spot the 185 bird species, which naturalists can take in...
The Flower Fields

5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
The Flower Fields features 50 acres of colorful flowers, themed gardens, mazes, exhibitions, and rides. Looking at the rows upon rows of flowers, it appears like a rolling hill rainbow with the variety of colors. Walk through the sweet pea maze,...
West Steak & Seafood

4980 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
Part of West Inn and Suites, West Steak and Seafood is a truly farm-to-table restaurant that sources organic ingredients from its West Organic Farm. Moreover, almost everything that is served is made from scratch. One of the highlights of an...
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens

Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
Carlsbad

Carlsbad, CA, USA
Carlsbad is a coastal community with a walkable village filled with art galleries, boutiques, restaurants and antique shops. You can spend hours perusing the old world finds, as there are many lining the streets.
Naked Cafe

3555 Rosecrans St Suite 109, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
Naked Cafe is one of our regular breakfast stops. In the fall, they have a yummy pumpkin latte. The food is a fusion of Asian, Mexican and American. What I really enjoy is that the food is real, it hasn't been overcooked and processed. It's nice...
West Inn & Suites

4970 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
West Inn & Suites is a luxury boutique hotel located near the attractions of Carlsbad Village and the beach. The property is very pet friendly, with their own dog park, dog beds and amenities and even a pet-friendly dining at their onsite...
