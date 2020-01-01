Caribic
Guéret 23000, France
Punta Cana is more than surf and sand and palm trees—and the best way to see this is to get 500 feet off the ground on a helicopter tour with Helidosa Aviation Group. Helidosa helicopter tours last from 10 to 40 minutes, and guests will fly above...
Dominican Republic
Say you REALLY want to get off the beaten path in the Caribbean. No other experience in the islands affords such a decidedly UN-island vibe than climbing Pico Duarte in the Dominican Republic. Ascending Pico Duarte is a hike and half. It starts...
At around 120 feet high, easily 50 feet wide, and fed by the Arroyo Chico river barreling down from jungle peaks, El Salto del Limón Waterfall is an awe-inspiring addition to any Samana peninsula trip. With family in tow, be sure to secure some...
Punta Cana Village Olivo 14, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Inside Punta Cana’s Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, underground rivers running toward the sea feed 12 crystal-clear freshwater pools, five of which are swimmable. Dive off a wooden platform into the largest one—the...
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Founded in 1930 by Julian Barceló in Santo Domingo, Ron Barceló has grown to become one of the top three rums in the Dominican Republic. One of the “three B’s” as their called: Barcelo, Brugal, and Bermudez. The tour here doesn't get much into the...
Damajagua 57000, Dominican Republic
Even though Puerto Plata is a city set by the ocean, it only takes about 30 minutes to be completely engulfed in the jungle. At the 27 Charcos waterfall park on the banks of the Damajagua River, there are 27 different waterfalls which tumble their...
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Zip-lining is a thrilling adventure. Canopy Adventures Zip Line Tours strings adventurous folks up above Anamuya Bavaro Punta Cana and zips them across eight double lines and 15 platforms. Safety is a top priority with the Canopy Adventures crew:...
The new Fathom cruise line has partnered with a women’s collective that makes chocolate in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Visitors can roast beans and mold bars. All purchases support the collective. Free with fare.
Dolphin Island is a curious collection of sea pens not far from the beach at Bavaro, where visitors have the opportunity to swim with dolphins, sea lions, sharks, rays, and more. The animals here seem well cared for, though you should decide for...
Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic
There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave. In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest...
Trade your beachwear for wetsuits, climbing harnesses, life preservers and helmets. Then go jump off a cliff... Or 10! The whole thing kicks off with a short hike down into the valley before you come to the river and the first jump… Twenty-three...
