Caribbean Unplugged

Here are 14 ways to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate in the Caribbean, from snorkeling in Turks and Caicos to hanging ten with the locals in Barbados. Go ahead, dive in.
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Barbados
The hardest part of marathon training for me isn’t the 20-mile runs. It’s the week or so before race day known as “the taper,” when suddenly you have to run less and rest more. Rest? Me? A type-A woman in New York City? No chance. So with a race...
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Val Des Pitons Forbidden Beach La Baie de Silence, St Lucia
For a taste of Miami by way of St. Lucia, look no further than Sugar Beach. Set on a white-sand crescent between the Piton mountains—within a 100-acre former sugar plantation studded with shady palm trees—the resort’s...
Scrub Island, VG1120, British Virgin Islands
Scrub Island is one place where being shipwrecked might actually be a good thing—pity that dockside boat slips abound. Located on a volcanic speck just 75 miles east of Puerto Rico, Scrub Island Resort is the ultimate tropical idyll, with a...
Baie de Saint Jean, Saint Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property will reopen in November 2019 after a complete renovation.
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
In an all-white open-air dining room that spills out onto the sand overlooking Meads Bay on Anguilla’s west end, Jacala serves just 35 guests a night. Chef Alain Laurent’s French-inspired menu includes dishes such as fennel-spiked...
Old road, Antigua and Barbuda
Opened in 2003, Carlisle Bay is set on a lush, isolated section of Antigua’s south coast and has a 21st-century design that feels more contemporary than Caribbean. With muted shades of grays, whites, and greens, the hotel projects an uncluttered,...
West Bay, Cayman Islands
Grand Cayman outfitter Spirit of the West adds an extra thrill to its horseback-riding adventures. Caymanian owner Paul Rivers leads guests on a nearly two-hour trot along Barkers Beach, one of the island’s most secluded spots. After working up a...
Mount Liamuiga, St Kitts & Nevis
Gregory Pereira grew up on St. Kitts, and his hiking tours include stops at old sugar plantations, hidden caves, and other secret spots. He leads strenuous all-day hikes through the rain forest up to the top of Mt. Liamuiga. When hikers reach the...
State Road 187 kilometer 4.2, Río Grande 00745, Puerto Rico
In the shadow of El Yunque, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is situated on 486 acres of former coconut plantation and native maritime forest. There are still plenty of palms here, but now the flora also includes all manner of tropical flowers and...
