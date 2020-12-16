Caribbean for Families
Collected by Patrick Bennett
Caribbean travel with family members doesn't have to equal boring all-inclusives. Here are some of my off-the-beaten-path, educational, of just plain experiential picks for those traveling with the fam.
Known as the “Jewel in the Crown” of the Southern Grenadines, Tobago Cays Marine Park comprises five picture-perfect, uninhabited islands surrounded by a clear lagoon. Here, you’ll find sea turtle nesting sites and feeding areas,...
At around 120 feet high, easily 50 feet wide, and fed by the Arroyo Chico river barreling down from jungle peaks, El Salto del Limón Waterfall is an awe-inspiring addition to any Samana peninsula trip. With family in tow, be sure to secure some...
Bon Accord Village, Trinidad and Tobago
What is it with kids and pizza? It's like some kind of magic food! And wouldn't you know it, Tobago not only has excellent West Indian fare (roti, doubles, crab and dumplings, etc), it also has some great brick oven pizza at this humble pizza...
St Croix 00820, USVI
One of the great things about the Caribbean is that its rich history was often written at beautiful, easily accessible locations. One of the best places to learn a bit of that history is pictured above. That’s the beach at Columbus Landing in my...
103 Kaya Gob. N. Debrot, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands
Captain Don's Habitat is not your traditional kind of all-inclusive resort. It is a small ocean-front property in Bonaire with a rich history and a familial feel, with some of the most gorgeous views of the island. (Captain Don Stewart, a sailor,...
Grenada
At almost three feet high, over six feet long, and weighing in the region of 2,000 pounds, full-sized female leatherback turtles are a sight to behold any time of day, but more so in the middle of the night... Lumbering across the beach! Here at...
Nassau, The Bahamas
Music producer turned hotelier Chris Blackwell has made a name for himself converting Caribbean properties (Pink Sands on Harbour Island, GoldenEye in Jamaica) into jetset destinations with studios where his rock-and-roll friends can kick back...
Long Street, Trinidad and Tobago
For a tiny island like Tobago (overshadowed as it is by its sister island and Caribbean culture juggernaut, Trinidad) there are a surprising number of annual events that draw travelers to its shores from far and wide. The biggest are the Tobago...
Tyson Hall, Trinidad and Tobago
Need a quick bite moments after landing on Tobago? You could do a lot worse than stopping at these guys selling doubles (a local Indian influenced, curry filled street food) from the back of their car at the intersection leading to Pigeon Point.
