Caribbean Cruise
Collected by Nathan Pereira
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Dating to 1521, the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista isn't justone of the oldest buildings in San Juan—it’s the second-oldest cathedral in all of the Americas. Go inside to see the tomb of Spanish explorer Ponce de León, who founded the first...
Troy Hill Drive 1, The Bottom, Caribbean Netherlands
If you’re a beach bum, Saba isn’t for you. The tiny Dutch-Caribbean island is an extinct volcano that is virtually sand free. Nature lovers are drawn here for the island’s unspoiled beauty, protected reefs that offer world-class diving, and...
Conchi, Santa Cruz, Aruba
With UTVs and Jeep Tours by the dozen, one of the most exhilarating ways to experience the natural beauty of Aruba's rugged landscape is on horseback. Founded in 2012, Rancho Loco is a full working ranch and farm that offers several different tour...
Savaneta, Aruba
Located in the southeastern corner of the island, Savaneta was Aruba’s first settlement and former capital. Founded by the Dutch in 1816, it’s also home to the island’s oldest surviving home. A visit to the sleepy town offers the chance to explore...
Hooiberg, Oranjestad, Aruba
An easy adventure for the whole family, Hooiberg (with an elevation of 541 feet) is the third largest peak on mostly flat Aruba. You don’t so much hike it as you climb the 562 concrete steps that lead to her summit. Panoramic views all the way to...
Aruba
The renowned two-mile-long strip known as Palm Beach is home to Aruba's high-rise hotels and dotted by water sports concessions, piers, beach bars, restaurants and shops. Arguably, it's the epicenter for much of the island's tourist activities,...
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
A stroll of St. Kitt’s capital, whether started at Port Zante Marina or the centrally located Independence Square, is an entertaining way to learn more about the island’s past. While the French named Basseterre (it means “low...
Cockleshell Bay, St Kitts & Nevis
Stretching along the Narrows—the channel between St. Kitts and its sister island, Nevis—Cockleshell Bay’s powdered sands and crystalline waters are among the island’s prettiest. The beach is a popular place to swim,...
Happy Bay, St Martin
A quick 20 minute hike to Happy Bay in St. Martin offers quiet, unspoiled beach with only a few (occasionally nude) sunbathers.
Great Bay Beach, Sint Maarten
Located on Great Bay Harbour, Great Bay Beach features soft, sugary sand, palm trees and translucent blue waters set against a backdrop of rolling hills and rugged cliffs. While one could easily spend hours taking in the view and sunbathing (beach...
