Caribbean Beachfront Stays
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Staying beachfront is one of the perks of traveling in the Caribbean.
Save Place
Paynes Bay, St James, BB24023, Barbados
From the moment I strolled onto the property, I had the pleasure of enjoying the height of hospitality with a distinctly Bajan, laid-back elegance. The property is a beauty of contrasts with white washed walls, crisp white uniforms and...
Save Place
Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Cabarete is called "the action sports capital of the Caribbean" for a reason. On any given day, the bay is packed with kites towing boarders every which way. Just up the street are excellent surf breaks and in between paddleboarders chill or chase...
Save Place
2640 Little Bay, 2640, Anguilla
Sometimes the best way to cool down in the Caribbean is to heat things up! And nothing spells relief like a dip in the Ani Villas hot tub – perched on the edge of a cliff overlooking secluded Little Bay Beach, Anguilla.
Save Place
Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Velero is a relatively small resort sporting just 60 rooms ranging in size from 50 to 200 square meters. All rooms feature direct views of the ocean, plus all the amenities you’d expect: central air, internet access, cable TV, etc. To be sure, my...
Save Place
Flamenco, Culebra, Puerto Rico
Suppose I told you there was a small, remarkably idyllic and fairly unpopulated island in the Caribbean just a short distance from the mainland United States, an island so immaculate, plans were in the works to make it a National Wildlife Refuge,...
Save Place
Scrub Island, VG1120, British Virgin Islands
Scrub Island is one place where being shipwrecked might actually be a good thing—pity that dockside boat slips abound. Located on a volcanic speck just 75 miles east of Puerto Rico, Scrub Island Resort is the ultimate tropical idyll, with a...
Save Place
Val Des Pitons Forbidden Beach La Baie de Silence, St Lucia
For a taste of Miami by way of St. Lucia, look no further than Sugar Beach. Set on a white-sand crescent between the Piton mountains—within a 100-acre former sugar plantation studded with shady palm trees—the resort’s...
Save Place
This was our late afternoon view as the sun began its descent to the horizon in St. Lucia. Happily situated on Sugar Beach, sipping cocktail number who-knows-what, and enjoying the Caribbean breeze, we were basking in the amenities of the Hilton...
Save Place
The Lime, Grenada
The quaint hotel, with its many small white buildings topped with coral colored roofs, leisurely reclines on the lush, green hillside just above Grand Anse Bay. Distinctive arches hint at spacious balconies. Before you even set foot on Mount...
Save Place
Negril, Jamaica
No hotel in Jamaica blends better with its surroundings than the aptly named Rockhouse, a string of villas clinging to the top of a sea cliff at the western tip of the island. Local stone, timber, and thatch are the building materials, and a...
Save Place
The ancestral home of Fanny Nisbet, who married British war hero Admiral Horatio Nelson, this former plantation is now a luxury resort, popular with luminaries from Great Britain and around the world. The plantation house, which was built in 1778,...
Save Place
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Save Place
Bahía de Coson, Ramal Viva, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
Unlike most people who arrive at the property fresh off a plane and short cab ride, I showed up after spending an hour searching for waterfalls on horseback in the Samana wilderness. Basically, I was tired, smelly, dirty… And by no definition...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25