Caribbean adventure
Patrick Bennett
Spending time in the Caribbean doesn't all have to be spent horizontally on a beach with rum in hand. There's plenty of adventure to dive into throughout the West Indies. Here are some of my favs!
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people. An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera. Begin your hike...
PR-191, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Due to Hurricane Maria, El Yunque National Forest is still partially closed. Please check the Forest Service website for updates on areas available for visits.
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
Woodlands, Montserrat
Completely devastated by hurricane Hugo in 1989, then nearly wiped off the map by the violent eruption of the Soufriere Hills Volcano in 1995, the people of Montserrat have had it rough and the troubles just keep coming. But for all the pain and...
Dominican Republic
Say you REALLY want to get off the beaten path in the Caribbean. No other experience in the islands affords such a decidedly UN-island vibe than climbing Pico Duarte in the Dominican Republic. Ascending Pico Duarte is a hike and half. It starts...
Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
Many Caribbean islands (Anguilla included) are made primarily of limestone. Over many thousands of years, caves often form in this type of rock speckling the islands with tons of little caves to explore. On Anguilla there are plenty to explore,...
Millennium Resort & Spa, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Believe me, kiteboarding is as awesome as it looks, and there’s no place better to catch the fever than in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, and no better school than Laurel Eastman Kiteboarding. Courses will run you around $66 per hour, but the...
Trade your beachwear for wetsuits, climbing harnesses, life preservers and helmets. Then go jump off a cliff... Or 10! The whole thing kicks off with a short hike down into the valley before you come to the river and the first jump… Twenty-three...
Carlisle Bay, Barbados
Carlisle Bay Beach is a beautiful crescent of sand just south of the urban center of Bridgetown. Hotels like the huge Barbados Hilton and the all-inclusive Almond Beach Club & Spa empty their vacationers onto her sand, cruise ship buses add to the...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Mount Liamuiga, St Kitts & Nevis
Gregory Pereira grew up on St. Kitts, and his hiking tours include stops at old sugar plantations, hidden caves, and other secret spots. He leads strenuous all-day hikes through the rain forest up to the top of Mt. Liamuiga. When hikers reach the...
Grenada
At almost three feet high, over six feet long, and weighing in the region of 2,000 pounds, full-sized female leatherback turtles are a sight to behold any time of day, but more so in the middle of the night... Lumbering across the beach! Here at...
2233 S Andrews Ave, Ft. Lauderdale 33316
When you think of reasons to party in the former British West Indies, few are better than Emancipation Day. And few ways of marking the occasion are better than getting out onto the iridescent waters of the Exumas and watching a classic boat race...
