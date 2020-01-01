Caribbean
Collected by Brent Johnson
List View
Map View
Save Place
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Save Place
San Nicolas, Aruba
Located southeast of Cabez Reef, Serito is a well-kept secret in the local Aruban diving community. It’s accessible only by private charter, and only after haranguing those in the know—the locals who like to keep it to themselves to ensure that...
Save Place
Aruba
History buffs and expert divers score big at this site just 10 minutes off the coast ofAruba. A German freighter during World War II, the 400-foot-long ship is one of the largest wrecks in the Caribbean. Today, its starboard side is blanketed in...
Save Place
Main Ridge, Trinidad and Tobago
Main Ride Forest Reserve was established on April 13, 1776, as is on record as the “oldest legally protected forest reserve geared specifically towards a conservation purpose.” It encompasses 9,780 acres of rainforest, and is home to about 220 to...
Save Place
Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago
Located about 25 kilometers from Scarborough is Argyle Falls, a 100-foot tiered waterfall. Visitors will trek through the rainforest for about 10-15 minutes before reaching the falls, which offer cool, clear water for swimming at the base. Many...
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Save Place
Motu Tuvahine Hipu, 98733, French Polynesia
Technically part of Tahaa in French Polynesia, Vahine Private Island Resort is an escape from reality. The hotel features three beach bungalows, three self-contained beach suites and three overwater bungalows, all with beach views and designed...
Save Place
George Town, Cayman Islands
Save Place
Landhuis Blaauw z/n, Willemstad, Curaçao
My trip to Curaçao was a reprieve from too much overtime and a desire to warm up while checking out the scenery under the water to my heart's content. I arrived at Blue Bay with a group from my hotel for a day of sun soaked snorkeling - and I was...
Save Place
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Save Place
San Pedro, Belize
Belize by far as the most amazingly crystal clear blue water and breathtaking aquatic life in the most swim-able stretch of ocean I have ever encountered. Home to the second largest barrier reef in the world, it is no wonder that scuba divers and...
Save Place
Ambergris Caye, Belize
Rent a golf cart in San Pedro, grab a towel, and head off on a day of adventure. Locals will likely send you to the island's "Secret Beach" when asked where to head for a quiet day on some pristine sand. Bring a map and $10 Belizean ($5 U.S.) to...
Save Place
Carretera Federal Cancún-Tulum, km 1266.8, Puerto Aventuras, 77734 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Swim in a mystical cenote believed to be the gateway to the Underworld by the ancients. These subterranean rivers, formed by the last Ice Age, are said to be sacred and are guarded by aluxes, or elves whose permission is needed to enter their...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever