Capturing Copenhagen

Noma calls to me, but this beautiful Nordic city is now a host to many new restaurants celebrating a new era in cuisines. The town is so colorful and clean, with wonderful architecture and sites to explore.
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
Forget Paris. I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen. Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all...
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Architecture and physics nerds must stop by the Bella Sky Comwell Hotel in Copenhagen's Ørestad neighborhood. The largest hotel in Scandinavia, its dizzying towers lean at a dramatic 15 degrees in each direction (11 degrees more than the Leaning...
Singaporean food may not be the first cuisine that springs to mind when choosing where to dine in Copenhagen. But Namnam is well worth making an exception for. The small plates are perfect for sharing among a group of friends and with menu items...
Located next to the old offices of the Danish National Public Radio and Broadcasting, Restaurant Radio takes on a very locavore approach and incorporates many ideals from Claus Meyer's New Nordic Food Movement (not surprisingly, Meyer is a...
Even if you don't have time to take in the theatre in Copenhagen, you should still stop by its modern, glass-fronted playhouse for a bite to eat. The Restaurant and Cafe Ofelia has a prime view of the busy Nyhavn habour. On sunny days you can...
Foodies, rejoice. Torvehallerne is a one-stop shop for several meals, snacks, and gourmet groceries or gastronomical gifts. It's an airy, light-filled building with all kinds of purveyors, from fantastic coffee shops, chefs cooking fresh pasta and...
