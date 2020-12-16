Capturing Colorado
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Colorado is absolutely beautiful! From corner to corner, no matter where you visit Mother Nature has blessed this region of the U.S.!
6975 Howard St, Green Mountain Falls, CO 80819, USA
Don’t expect butlers, room service, or even a receptionist at this six-room lodge set at nearly 7,800 feet in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Owner Christian Keesee vacationed in Green Mountain Falls as a kid. When the New York–based...
Colorado, USA
Hike, bike, or ride at your leisure up through Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Colorado. For photographers, I recommend taking Trail Ridge Road for its vast opportunity to stop off and take pictures of beautiful views. The trip begins in the...
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
Maroon-Snowmass Trail, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is a playground for the active traveler. No matter how many times I visit, I always set aside time to bike to Maroon Bells. Rent a bike from the Hub, a cycling store in town, and be sure to bring a water bottle and even some snacks for...
Kebler Pass, Colorado 81230, USA
My girlfriend and I were celebrating the day of her birth with a lovely off road adventure. Once at the top, we decided to hike at the peak of Kebler Pass while witnessing Aspen trees as wide as truck tires. The towering forest, mingling with...
105 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Pinons restaurant is the best kept secret in Aspen. It has been here for 20+ years with Rob Mobilian, now the owner, starting off as the chef. On a busy night you will still see him in the kitchen but mainly he is at the front door greeting guests...
430 E Hyman Ave # 3, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Ellina is one of the newer restaurants in town so catch it before it gets too popular and you can’t get a reservation. Located on the Hyman Avenue walking mall, next to Moncler, tucked downstairs. Their menu has an Italian influence with fresh...
