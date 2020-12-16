Cape Town's Best Beaches
Collected by Marie Frei
Schedule some beach time into your itinerary because with Cape Town's beautiful coastline, no two beaches are really the same. Eight even have the Blue Flag designation, meaning they meet international quality and environmental standards. Here are some not-to-miss strands around the city.
Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Muizenberg is a fresh air escape. Locaed on Metrorail's Southern Suburbs line, the train journey there cuts through residential suburbs and wetlands. Eventually, you arrive at your destination - the False Bay side of the Cape and the heart of...
Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
While in Cape Town, be sure to take the red bus route and head to Camps Bay Beach. Camps Bay is a beautiful spot to enjoy dinner and watch the sunset for a perfect way to end the day. Many restaurants have outdoor seating facing the beach so you...
Noordhoek, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
Noordhoek beach is located on the Atlantic side of the Cape Peninsula and, like most beaches in Cape Town, best enjoyed at sunset. Along the road to the beach you'll find several guesthouses, making it a great weekend getaway destination for Cape...
Bloubergstrand, South Africa
Bloubergstrand and Table View are only a half-hour or so from Cape Town's city centre, but are in an area often overlooked by travelers. On a clear day, the view from the beach is a postcard-perfect photo backdrop of Table Mountain. You can also...
Llandudno, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Our favorite beach (one we never learned how to properly pronounce) was Llandudno Beach. A little bit off track and a little unclear if we were trespassing a private neighborhood, we drove on a narrow road between beautiful houses to gain entry to...
Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa
Hout Bay is basically Eden. This ecological utopia has everything a nature lover could want, from imposing mountains and miraculous views (check out the Twelve Apostles range) to World of Birds, the largest bird park in Africa, home to 3,000 birds...
Kitesurfing in Cape Town is not for the faint of heart. In the battle to stay upright you're up against strong currents, big gusts of wind, and the icy waters of the southern Atlantic. Did I mention the great white sharks? Anxiety aside, it's a...
Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
There is a paved walkway that hugs the water and extends from Muizenburg Beach to Kalk Bay Harbour. Along the way, you pass St. James, which features a tiny little beach, a sheltered cove, and brightly-coloured changing rooms. While parking can be...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
