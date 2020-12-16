Cape Town with Children
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Like many cultures around the world, the family unit is of strong significance in South Africa. With a great variety of indoor and outdoor attractions, Cape Town is an ideal destination for families. Kids with energy to burn will love jumping into ocean tidal pools, exploring the forests around Table Mountain, and spotting unique wildlife around the Western Cape province. Many vineyards and restaurants are children friendly and some even offer on-site play areas.
V&A Food Market, Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Unlike the smaller venues which typically host markets once or twice a week, the V&A Market on the Wharf is open daily. If you are staying at accommodation in the V&A Waterfront or Greenpoint area, the is a great market to grab a drink and snacks...
Sea Point Promenade, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Almost any time of day, the Sea Point Promenade is filled with walkers and joggers, many of them residents from the apartments nearby. Though named after Sea Point, the best known of the areas the walkway fronts, the three-mile promenade begins in...
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
If you're ever in the beautiful Cape, check out the Two Oceans Aquarium located at the V&A Waterfront. There are loads of activities for the kids and tons of very useful info for all ages. Once of the highlights for me is the Predator Tank, which...
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
Founded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous...
6 Rouxville Rd, Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Good bagels are so hard to come by in Cape Town. Bob's Bagel Cafe is a family-owned, bright and cheerful hole-in-the-wall establishment in the village of Kalk Bay. Located across the street from the Lever Street Community Park and through the...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
One of Cape Town’s most picturesque corners, this small fishing harbor sees boats sail in daily with their catches (often trailed by hungry seals waiting for tidbits). Recently, however, the area has also become known for its antique...
1 Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
“It’s not as large as Central Park, but Green Point Park has the same feel, with walking paths and playgrounds. A biodiversity garden in the park grows more than 300 local plant species," says resident Rashiq Fataar. Bill Peters Road, Green Point,...
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
“At night, the Cape Town Stadium looks like a glowing shell. Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and U2 have all performed here," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "This is also the home field of the Ajax Cape Town football club.” Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Green Point,...
Wynberg Pk, Klaassens Rd, Wynberg, Alphen, Cape Town, 7800, South Africa
Chart Farm is a family owned and operated rose farm and the only place you can pick-your-own on the Cape Peninsula. The on-site cafe, The Terrace, overlooks the vineyards and rolling hills of the Constantia winelands. After dining, turn over your...
