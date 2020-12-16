Cape Town Moments
Collected by Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor
Vignettes from life in Cape Town.
31 Heerengracht St, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Here in Cape Town, a Gatsby is far more than an iconic literary figure—you’ve read the book, you’ve seen the movie, but have you eaten the sandwich? While the character Gatsby was elusive and somewhat mysterious, his sandwich alter-ego puts it all...
76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel is a city icon. And who better to preside over the entrance than another icon? Mahatma Gandhi, who had a strong connection to South Africa (he worked in the country as a young man, and developed his political views...
Colinton Rd, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa
A sunny afternoon calls for a leisurely brunch on the picture-perfect gardens at the Vineyard Hotel & Spa, in the suburb of Newlands. The setting is sublime — a fountain, a stream, acres of rolling greenery, and Table Mountain views — and kids can...
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
Founded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous...
93 Brommersvlei Rd, Constantia Heights, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Just a few minutes outside the bustle of downtown Cape Town but a world away, the suburb of Constantia is home to the oldest wine region in the Southern Hemisphere. As is typically the case with winelands, top-notch vineyards are usually set amid...
71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Bo-Kaap was one of the few Cape Town neighborhoods to escape apartheid's bulldozers—the cluster of bright buildings, once known as the Malay Quarter, housed many of the slaves who worked for the 17th-century Dutch colonialists. In this...
Victoria Street, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The Twelve Apostles impresses from the moment you turn off the coastal highway between Camps Bay and Llandudno beach and make your way up the winding driveway. Perched at the base of the mountain range for which it takes its name and overlooking...
1 Iscor St, Bellville South, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa
South Africa is called the Rainbow Nation, and a stroll through the floors of Weylandt's is a testament to the myriad cultures that comprise it. A few feet away from this larger-than-life mural you'll likely find a miniature model of a vintage...
B102, The Woodstock Exchange, 66 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
Woodstock is the creative heart of Cape Town, filled with galleries, studios, street art, and artsy types galore. The Woodstock Exchange is a hub for the design set, home to a rotating legion of furniture shops, coffee shops, and furniture shops...
Noordhoek Farm Village, Village Ln, Goedehoop Estate, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
Chef Franck Dangereux (formerly of La Colombe, a celebrated Cape Town institution) runs the Foodbarn Restaurant out of a lovely old barn in the village of Noordhoek. Here, you’ll get all the flavors of a fancy restaurant, without the fuss. You may...
Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium, Paarl, 7670, South Africa
About an hour outside of Cape Town, Babylonstoren is one of South Africa’s oldest werfs, or farmyards. In 2010, Karen Roos, a former editor at South Africa’s Elle Decoration, reimagined the property as a fantasy farm stay with an...
41 Beach Rd, Gordons Bay Central, Cape Town, 7151, South Africa
I love an old bookstore — roaming through crowded aisles and shelves teeming with tomes is enough to convince even the most diehard digital fiend that books are not dead. When in Gordon's Bay, about 45 minutes from Cape Town, for the Festival of...
111 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
On a visit to Cape Town in 2011, Michelle Obama made quite an impression at The Kitchen, a local eatery in Woodstock. It’s easy to see why she—or her staffers—chose this homey spot, stylishly cluttered with an array of retro...
While on a quest for a place to have afternoon tea one day, my friend and I found ourselves at the charming Highlands Country House Hotel, in the suburb of Kenilworth. A rambling old mansion with countless nooks and crannies to explore, not to...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
Shop 30, Hudson Building, 30 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
It's a weekend ritual for my cousin and his friends to pop into either The Loading Bay or Origins Roast right next door for breakfast. With a gorgeous view of the mountain, both cafés have coffee to die for and stellar food. This particular beauty...
Burg St &, Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
This little market is full of treasures (and a few tourist souvenirs). What you get to experience here is everyone's trade and how these crafts help support their family and village. Lots of things to buy...and they're willing to bargain.
25A Buitenkant St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
District Six was originally a mixed community of freed slaves, merchants, artisans, laborers, and immigrants. Marginalization and forced removal of the residents began early in the last century and, in 1966, the neighborhood was declared a white...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
