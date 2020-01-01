Cape Town
Collected by Maci Wachtel , AFAR Staff
Llandudno, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Our favorite beach (one we never learned how to properly pronounce) was Llandudno Beach. A little bit off track and a little unclear if we were trespassing a private neighborhood, we drove on a narrow road between beautiful houses to gain entry to...
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
111 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
On a visit to Cape Town in 2011, Michelle Obama made quite an impression at The Kitchen, a local eatery in Woodstock. It’s easy to see why she—or her staffers—chose this homey spot, stylishly cluttered with an array of retro...
