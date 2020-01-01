Cape Town
Collected by Dania Lopez Beltran
39 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
“Bootlegger Coffee Shop is one of my new discoveries. An imported Dutch Giesen coffee roaster is responsible for the excellent coffee. The shop stays open until 11 p.m. and serves dinner.” —Rashiq Fataar
Sea Point Promenade, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Almost any time of day, the Sea Point Promenade is filled with walkers and joggers, many of them residents from the apartments nearby. Though named after Sea Point, the best known of the areas the walkway fronts, the three-mile promenade begins in...
1 Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
“It’s not as large as Central Park, but Green Point Park has the same feel, with walking paths and playgrounds. A biodiversity garden in the park grows more than 300 local plant species," says resident Rashiq Fataar. Bill Peters Road, Green Point,...
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
1st Floor, Royale Eatery, 273 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Through an unmarked door and up a steep staircase above Royale Eatery you'll find the Waiting Room, a bar and lounge with retro style (but it's usually too dark inside to really notice it). The best part of the multi-level lounge is the rooftop...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
The Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
As soon as you've booked your flight to Cape Town, you'll also want to book your lunch or dinner reservation at the Test Kitchen. The restaurant was named to the “World’s 50 Best” list in both 2015 and 2016, making it one of...
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
66 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
This small-batch, hand-tempered chocolate tastes delicious; the wrapping is a work of art; and Anthony is a super friendly, stylish dude and his two small shops are quirky and old fashioned. With no preservatives or emulsifiers, you might even...
Ticket Office, Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
This is definitely one of the best ways to see Cape Town if you're on a very short stay. With a few different tour routes, as well as a two-day option, I'm hard pressed to find a better way for a tourist to get in all the sights. City Sightseeing...
Robben Island, Cape Town, 7400, South Africa
One of South Africa’s most famous sights, Robben Island is located four miles to the west of Cape Town. Its history as a prison is almost as old as the first Dutch settlement on the cape, dating all the way back to the 17th century. Today,...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Corner Adderley Street and, Wale St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
History buffs and those who are curious about the slave trade and its impact on South African development (specifically the Western Cape colony) will find a visit to the Slave Lodge very insightful. The theme of the museum is "from human wrongs to...
57 Milton Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
“This cozy wine bar uses fresh ingredients for bistro-style dishes such as roast pork belly," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "If you enjoy wine, they offer more than 60 by the glass, most from small local producers.” —Rashiq Fataar Read more about...
Victoria Street, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The Twelve Apostles impresses from the moment you turn off the coastal highway between Camps Bay and Llandudno beach and make your way up the winding driveway. Perched at the base of the mountain range for which it takes its name and overlooking...
19 Queen Victoria St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Many friendly squirrels will greet you while walking through the Company's Garden, a park and heritage site located in the heart of Cape Town's City Bowl. This garden, along with Kirstenbosch and Arderne, are the most beautiful green spaces with...
71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Bo-Kaap was one of the few Cape Town neighborhoods to escape apartheid's bulldozers—the cluster of bright buildings, once known as the Malay Quarter, housed many of the slaves who worked for the 17th-century Dutch colonialists. In this...
Burg St &, Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
This little market is full of treasures (and a few tourist souvenirs). What you get to experience here is everyone's trade and how these crafts help support their family and village. Lots of things to buy...and they're willing to bargain.
76 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
On a street that looks a lot like one in the French Quarter of New Orleans sits one of the best markets on the planet. The Pan African Market is three stories of small shops filled with collectibles from all over Africa. My favorite section was on...
71 Waterkant St, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Hemelhuijs is a stylish and intimate oasis in downtown Cape Town, perfect for a leisurely breakfast or lunch. The menus here are seasonal, featuring modern South African dishes made with fresh ingredients. Diners can look forward to...
Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
If you're ever in the beautiful Cape, check out the Two Oceans Aquarium located at the V&A Waterfront. There are loads of activities for the kids and tons of very useful info for all ages. Once of the highlights for me is the Predator Tank, which...
Cape Point, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
While Cape Point is not, in fact, the southernmost tip of Africa—as is often claimed—it is generally accepted that the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet somewhere between here and the real tip, Cape Agulhas. Still, Cape Point is about as dramatic as...
70, 72 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Located on trendy Bree Street, Youngblood is an art gallery and cultural event space. It's the best place in Cape Town to view emerging artist's work. The Youngblood Arts & Culture Development Foundation was created to help organize funding and...
