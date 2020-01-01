Cape Town
Collected by Rachel Brashier
Sea Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
One of my favorite walks in Cape Town is the paved pathway hugging the Atlantic Ocean shoreline between Sea Point and finish by the Mouille Point lighthouse. There is a tiny gelato shop near the corner of Surf and Surry, or for a bigger meal, the...
90 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
I took a stroll down to the beach in Seapoint, Cape Town and although it was windy, it was definitely worth the trip, as I got to snap this magnificent sunset by the sea.
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
W Quay Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
There’s a reason Cape Grace always tops the list of Cape Town’s best hotels. Everyone loves a classic, particularly the kind where the service might lull you into thinking you’re the only one at the hotel. That’s no small...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
28 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Origin roasts and serves some of the best coffee in Cape Town. The roastery is known for their high quality and they provide beans to around 80 city-wide establishments. Their headquarters and cafe on Hudson Street is where locals go to get their...
Beau Constantia, 1043 Constantia Main Road, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Forget the dimly lit cellar tours and the stacks of French oak barrels. Beau Constantia is unlike the other wine estates you'll visit in Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine valley. The modern cement-and-glass tasting room at this boutique wine...
5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
Shop 30, Hudson Building, 30 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
It's a weekend ritual for my cousin and his friends to pop into either The Loading Bay or Origins Roast right next door for breakfast. With a gorgeous view of the mountain, both cafés have coffee to die for and stellar food. This particular beauty...
Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
Victoria Street, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The Twelve Apostles impresses from the moment you turn off the coastal highway between Camps Bay and Llandudno beach and make your way up the winding driveway. Perched at the base of the mountain range for which it takes its name and overlooking...
Ticket Office, Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
This is definitely one of the best ways to see Cape Town if you're on a very short stay. With a few different tour routes, as well as a two-day option, I'm hard pressed to find a better way for a tourist to get in all the sights. City Sightseeing...
71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The Bo-Kaap was one of the few Cape Town neighborhoods to escape apartheid's bulldozers—the cluster of bright buildings, once known as the Malay Quarter, housed many of the slaves who worked for the 17th-century Dutch colonialists. In this...
31 Heerengracht St, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Here in Cape Town, a Gatsby is far more than an iconic literary figure—you’ve read the book, you’ve seen the movie, but have you eaten the sandwich? While the character Gatsby was elusive and somewhat mysterious, his sandwich alter-ego puts it all...
76 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
On a street that looks a lot like one in the French Quarter of New Orleans sits one of the best markets on the planet. The Pan African Market is three stories of small shops filled with collectibles from all over Africa. My favorite section was on...
165 Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Craft beers, great wine list, and cocktails with a cotton candy or jelly bean flavor... Lounge around or head outside to enjoy the rooftop terrace. Tapas are also available for the peckish. Great for pre-dinner drinks or after the sun goes down.
Masiphumelele, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
In the 1950's, Apartheid laws forced non-white residents of Cape Town into government-built townships or informal settlements in the Cape Flats region. While it's still not advisable for tourists to self-drive around the townships, there are a...
273 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The biggest challenge about eating at Royale is overcoming your FOMO (fear of missing out) when you see what your friends have ordered and wonder if you've made the right choice. Don't worry, all of their 50 gourmet burgers are delicious. The only...
57 Milton Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
“This cozy wine bar uses fresh ingredients for bistro-style dishes such as roast pork belly," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "If you enjoy wine, they offer more than 60 by the glass, most from small local producers.” —Rashiq Fataar Read more about...
