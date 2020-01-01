Cape Town
Collected by Anne-Marie Asher
1st Floor, Royale Eatery, 273 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Through an unmarked door and up a steep staircase above Royale Eatery you'll find the Waiting Room, a bar and lounge with retro style (but it's usually too dark inside to really notice it). The best part of the multi-level lounge is the rooftop...
The Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7915, South Africa
As soon as you've booked your flight to Cape Town, you'll also want to book your lunch or dinner reservation at the Test Kitchen. The restaurant was named to the “World’s 50 Best” list in both 2015 and 2016, making it one of...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
Corner Adderley Street and, Wale St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
History buffs and those who are curious about the slave trade and its impact on South African development (specifically the Western Cape colony) will find a visit to the Slave Lodge very insightful. The theme of the museum is "from human wrongs to...
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this...
90 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
The word “heritage” need not evoke a stuffy yesteryears vibe. At this intimate boutique hotel in the Central Business District’s Heritage Square, owners Johan and Victoria Nel have lovingly restored a 1780s building into a...
66 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
This small-batch, hand-tempered chocolate tastes delicious; the wrapping is a work of art; and Anthony is a super friendly, stylish dude and his two small shops are quirky and old fashioned. With no preservatives or emulsifiers, you might even...
41 Third Ave, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa
Cafeen has delicious, simple food. The ingredients are always fresh and the portions just right, so you leave your breakfast or lunch feeling energized. The decor is a bit shabby chic (in a more charming way) with vintage Coca Cola signs,...
Robben Island, Cape Town, 7400, South Africa
One of South Africa’s most famous sights, Robben Island is located four miles to the west of Cape Town. Its history as a prison is almost as old as the first Dutch settlement on the cape, dating all the way back to the 17th century. Today,...
Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
From a hilltop overlooking Simon's Town, along the South coast of the Cape Peninsula, you'll find remnants of the old wartime era. After hiking about the hilltops, make your way down to the water's edge and into town. As you head into town, you'll...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
Masiphumelele, Cape Town, 7975, South Africa
In the 1950's, Apartheid laws forced non-white residents of Cape Town into government-built townships or informal settlements in the Cape Flats region. While it's still not advisable for tourists to self-drive around the townships, there are a...
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to...
113 Boyes Dr, Silver Mine (Nature Reserve), Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
The water surrounding Cape Town is home to a bounty of marine life, including one very famous apex predator: the great white shark. The conflict between sharks and humans is a subject of heated debate in South Africa because the ocean is...
70 Main Rd, Kalk Bay, Cape Town, 7990, South Africa
Whatnot and China Town is a hoarders dream. If you can't stand chaos, maybe it's best you wait outside. This antique shop is located just up from Main Road in Kalk Bay. Follow the yellow brick road painted on the sidewalk to the front porch, which...
117 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
MeMeMe is one of the cutest boutiques in Cape Town and a great place to discover local, emerging designers. Not only is it a great place for finding the perfect summer dress, they stock a decent range of accessories like shoes, bags, and jewelry,...
192 Main Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
Housed in the splendid Casa Labia, a stately home on Cape Town’s False Bay Coast, overlooking the ocean in Muizenberg this is the former residence of Count and Countess Natale Labia. Ideally situated for those undertaking a tour to Cape Point,...
