Noordhoek, Cape Town, 7979, South Africa
Noordhoek beach is located on the Atlantic side of the Cape Peninsula and, like most beaches in Cape Town, best enjoyed at sunset. Along the road to the beach you'll find several guesthouses, making it a great weekend getaway destination for Cape...
Andrews Rd, Scott Estate, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
no matter how much housing is built in South Africa there is always more needed. due to a large influx from Zimbabwe, and other neighboring countries it appears that there will be "unofficial settlements" for a while longer. not all housing in...
Shop 12 High Constantia Center, Constantia Main Rd, Constantia, Cape Town, 7848, South Africa
After a wine tasting at Groot Constantia, have a leisurely lunch or dinner at a cute little French café called Pastis. It’s located in the High Constantia shopping plaza, right outside of the road that leads to the vineyards. Sitting outside...
Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch NU, Stellenbosch, 7613, South Africa
On a random drive out with my cousin one weekend, we decided to venture out to some wine estates in the Stellenbosch area. We happened to stumble upon this gem called the Hidden Valley Wine Estate. Stunning views all around, provided us with an...
Beau Constantia, 1043 Constantia Main Road, Constantia, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Forget the dimly lit cellar tours and the stacks of French oak barrels. Beau Constantia is unlike the other wine estates you'll visit in Constantia, South Africa's oldest wine valley. The modern cement-and-glass tasting room at this boutique wine...
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
Founded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
25A Buitenkant St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
District Six was originally a mixed community of freed slaves, merchants, artisans, laborers, and immigrants. Marginalization and forced removal of the residents began early in the last century and, in 1966, the neighborhood was declared a white...
27 Somerset Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The casual Village Market in Cape Town is set in a rather upscale, downtown shopping mall called the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village. Take the escalators to the upper level, where you'll find an open-air courtyard with ample seating among tables...
28 Hudson St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Origin roasts and serves some of the best coffee in Cape Town. The roastery is known for their high quality and they provide beans to around 80 city-wide establishments. Their headquarters and cafe on Hudson Street is where locals go to get their...
